June News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center

May 31, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Bellingham Senior Center

ONGOING ACTIVITIES (partial listing)

SHINE UPDATE

VA NEWS

Click on PDF below to expand June

COA Calendar of Events

The Bellingham Senior Center is located at 40 Blackstone St., right next to the Police Station. Following is a list of events and activities scheduled in June. For more information or to register for any of these programs, call 508-966-0398 (unless otherwise specified).Mon., June 4, 10 am–12 pm; free. Bellingham Public Health Nurse will take blood pressure readings at the Senior Center. (No appointment is necessary.)Tuesday, June 5, 10 am–12 pm. If you have questions about your deed, mortgage discharge, or the MA Homestead Act, ask them here and get answers.Tuesday, June 5, 12 pm. Cost is $7 for BESG members; $10 for non-members & late registrants.Art Anyone Can Paint: Wednesdays, June 6 & 13, at 1 pm. International art instructor Darrell Crow will lead you into the world of paint. $25 covers all supplies. Call the Center to sign up.Thursday, June 7, 10:30 am, with Norfolk County Sheriff's Dept., June 7, 10 am. Edward Phillips, professional genealogist with 20 years’ experience, will help you find your roots. In this introduction to genealogy, you will learn how to do the research that may identify some new branches of your family tree. Reserve your space by June 1.Weekly beginning Tuesday, June 12, at 1:30 pm, Paul Peter will continue his weekly offering of DVD information from Great Books, followed by a discussion. Travel back in time to an often overlooked era of history and learn the astonishing ways in which cultures considered barbaric profoundly influenced the world we live in today.June 14 travel to southeastern Maine, with stops at the Clambake in York, Kittery Outlets, When Pigs Fly Company Store and more. Daytrip. $79.Tuesday, June 19, 12:30pm. Celebrate the arrival of summer with strawberry shortcake, coffee and cold drinks. At 1pm, musician Susan McLeod of “Orchestra of One” will perform. Dress casually and bring the grandchildren. Attendance prize for one lucky participant. Call the Center to reserve your seat(s) now. $4/pp; children four and younger, free.Tuesday, June 19, 7pm. New England’s premier bluegrass band comes to Bellingham for their annual concert. The Senior Center will provide refreshments and a comfortable setting. You provide a $10 donation. Space is limited so please call to reserve yours by June 5.Thursday, June 21, at 10 am. Informational program followed by a Q&A session. Call to reserve your seat.Thurs., June 21, at 11:15 am; free. Join with others who have experienced a similar loss. Funded by a state grant administered by MA Association for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors. Please call the Center to sign up.Friday, June 22, 4–7 pm. The student Senior Council at Bellingham High School is hosting a prom for town people who meet the age requirement (60+). It will be held at the Bellingham Middle School. There will be food and the band will play. Walgreens has volunteered to do the make-up for the ladies. Find a date—singles are welcome, too—and join us. Sign up by June 14. Oh, and a Prom King and Queen will be named!Saturday, 5:30 pm, June 23. Join us for a splendid dinner including spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, bread and salad. A raffle for gift baskets, scratch tickets and quilts will be held, and you can enjoy surprise entertainment. Cost is $10 at the front desk by 6/11.Thursday, June 28‚ 12-2 pm. Cost is $9/pp; sign up by 6/18. Features clam cakes & chowder, by Mickey G. Town residents turning 90 or older this month are invited to attend free with a reservation. Thanks go to our birthday cake provider, Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill.KNITTERS/QUILTERS: Mondays at 9 am. Join us in producing lovely gifts for those in need. Our Christmas Tree in December will be decorated with hats, scarves and mittens, and we are now accepting donations. We recently delivered 91 quilts to Paul Newman’s Camp.CANDLEPIN BOWLING: Join the fun every Tuesday, 9 am, at the Ryan Center, Route 109, Millis. Cost is $9 and the bowling shoes are free.MEN’S GROUP: Wednesdays, 10am; free.BESG MEETING DAY LUNCHEON: Tuesday, June 5, 12 pm. Cost is $7 for BESG members, $10 for non-members & late registrants.Jean Roy is now the SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Elders) counselor for Bellingham, every other Wednesday morning, alternating with the Medway Senior Center. She’ll be available on June 6 and June 20, 9 am–12 pm.“I would like to thank the staff at the Bellingham Senior Center for their warm welcome. I am looking forward to providing free health insurance counseling for Medicare beneficiaries regarding their Medicare and Medicaid coverage options,” said Jean Roy.To make an appointment, call the Center.Every town in Massachusetts has a Veterans’ Service Officer. VSOs must assist veterans and their dependents in learning about, applying for, and receiving Chapter 115 benefits. VSOs can also help you in applying, appealing, and receiving VA compensation and pension.Benefits available include cash assistance, medical expense reimbursements, annuities, burial allowances.Celebrate Flag Day on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.The VSO for Bellingham is Bob Greenhalgh. He may be reached at 774-292-2437.