D.A. Early Brings Message to Middle School



May 31, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. talks to Bellingham Middle-Schoolers

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. (pictured right) recently presented a new anti-drug program at Bellingham Memorial Middle School for the first time to students in the sixth and seventh grades.



The program, including the short film “This is (Not) About Drugs,” was designed by Overdose Lifeline, Inc., and is presented by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office in its prevention and intervention efforts. The program informs students about the dangers of opioid abuse, misused pain medications and street drugs such as heroin.



The DA’s office partnered with the town of Leicester and Leicester Police Department and last fall won a grant from the state Attorney General’s Office to pay for the program. Since then, the DA’s office outreach team has been making presentations to schools across the county.

“This is a program that works,” Mr. Early said. “We’re not in the schools to scare anyone, but to educate them about opioid abuse. We want the students to make good choices and empower them to think a little bit more about the dangers of opioids. We love partnering with Leicester on this.”



“This is (Not) About Drugs” targets students in Grades 6-12 and is best presented in a classroom setting. The program is available for presentation through the District Attorney’s Office by calling 508-755-8601.

