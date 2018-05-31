Bellingham Education Foundation Presents a “Night of Impact”

May 31, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

This year’s recipients (L-R): Veronica Higgins, Nikki Houston, Leslie Paterson, Amy Youkilis, George Haddad, Jackie Antonellis, Ashley Nichol, Katie Mason, Sarah Houle. Seated: Lisa Cavossa and Debra Conroy

BEF Board: Caryn Drons, President, Julie Childs, Treasurer, Suzanne Houston,

Tina Seyffert, Liz Bell, Secretary, Kerrin Moser, Vice President, Kimberly Cohen.

Not pictured: Rachelle Jean-Lewis

written by Amy Bartelloni, Contributing Writer

The Bellingham Educational Foundation (BEF) has been around since 2012, but not everyone is familiar with the importance of the work they do through a number of grants awarded to Bellingham teachers and support staff. That’s why on May 10, at the Coachmen’s Lodge, the board decided to present a “Night of Impact” to highlight grant recipients.



Leslie Paterson, Amy Youkilis, Nikki Houston, and Lisa Cavossa for their Imagination Playground, a set of larger-than-life-size building blocks that will be shared between South & Stall Brook elementary schools.

Kathryn Mason for her Lead the Way Engineering Program, the spearhead for a three-year implementation plan that will create an engineering program for our high school students.

George Haddad for his Bellingham High School Robotics Club, the third year that BEF has supported this group; this year the grant will support the Robotics Club in the First Tech Challenge and the SeaPerch Competition, an underwater robotics program.

Debra Conroy for her The Maker Movement STEAMS into BHS, BMS, & KMA. Grant funding awarded last year to South Elementary and Stall Brook Elementary will now be incorporated into BHS, BMS, & KMA to inspire students to be innovative and creative when it comes to STEM/STEAM (science and technology)-based activities, experiments and innovation.

Jacqueline Antonellis for third-grade Flexible Seating at Stall Brook Elementary. Flexible seating was piloted last year at BMS thanks to BEF funding and will now be implemented in the third-grade classroom at Stall Brook.

Veronica Higgins for Flexible Seating to Better Serve a Therapeutic Milieu (KMA). Similar to the BMS and Stall Brook grants, this grant will also fund seating that allows for the students to be comfortable and provides an inviting classroom that inspires rich learning.

Sarah Houle for Flexible Seating Options at BHS for the benefit of our social studies classes in grades 8-12.