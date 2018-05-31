In the June 2018 print edition

May 31, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Library Unveils Reading Dog Statue - May 31, 2018 06:00AM Perhaps you’ve been to the library over the last few years and found a friendly Sheltie visiting with children and staff on a Monday evening. Indy was the library’s Tail Waggin’ Tutors dog Read More »

What's going on in June? Well, Flag Day is on June 14, Father's Day is on June 17 and the first day of summer is on June 21, for starters. It's also when the Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program--specifically, on June 25 at 7 p.m. in the Bellingham High School auditorium. But I'll let you read about that and much more on your own. (Library News begins on page 13.) Happy, happy to all of the Dads out there!At the risk of being repetitive, I have to ask you to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin, and to try to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue. It would literally be impossible for us to produce theand mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, free of charge, without a whole lot of advertisers. As well as keeping the ones we have, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so if you know any business owners, please mention theto them. It is literally the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.Anyway, here are a couple highlights of the June issue, but you'll want to read the entire paper. To view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper icon. Thanks for supporting the