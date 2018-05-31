In the June 2018 print edition
May 31, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
At the risk of being repetitive, I have to ask you to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin, and to try to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue. It would literally be impossible for us to produce the Bellingham Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, free of charge, without a whole lot of advertisers. As well as keeping the ones we have, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so if you know any business owners, please mention the Bulletin to them. It is literally the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.
Anyway, here are a couple highlights of the June issue, but you'll want to read the entire paper. To view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper icon. Thanks for supporting the Bellingham Bulletin!
Bellingham Education Foundation Presents a “Night of Impact” - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
On May 10, the Bellingham Education Foundation board decided to present its fourth “Night of Impact” to highlight this year's grant recipients, to whom a total of $41,000 was distributed. Read More »
Library Unveils Reading Dog Statue - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
Perhaps you’ve been to the library over the last few years and found a friendly Sheltie visiting with children and staff on a Monday evening. Indy was the library’s Tail Waggin’ Tutors dog Read More »
D.A. Early Brings Message to Middle School - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. recently presented a new anti-drug program at Bellingham Middle School for the first time to students in the sixth & seventh grades... Read More »
June Programs and Events at Bellingham Public Library - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
The Summer Reading Program Kick Off, featuring Jason Tardy, will be held on Monday, June 25, at 7 p.m., in the Bellingham High School Auditorium. Families are invited to attend. Read More »
Friendly Neighborhood Comics Announces Expansion - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
Life-long Bellingham resident Ernie Pelletier, retired attorney and owner of Friendly Neighborhood Comics, says that “...Batman comics are the number-one best seller.” Read More »
BHS Hall of Fame Announces Inductees - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
The first class of inductees for Bellingham High School’s Hall of Fame will include six players, two coaches and two teams. The individuals include Ricky Santos, Glen Gariepy, Brenna... Read More »
June News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center - May 31, 2018 06:00AM
Following is a list of events and activities scheduled in June at the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone St. For more info or to register for any of these programs, call 508-9660-0398. Read More »
