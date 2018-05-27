Winning Video Nets BVT $3K for Manufacturing Tech Program
May 27, 2018 01:15PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Pictured here (left to right): Manufacturing Technology Instructor James Woodward, senior Casandra Gettings of Grafton, senior Michelle Yitts of Grafton, Mass Development Project Manager of Manufacturing Initiatives Larissa Matzek, and Manufacturing Technology Instructor Jonathan Fiore.
UPTON – The manufacturing industry has grown exponentially since the Industrial Revolution. Today, manufacturing is much more technical; it requires computer skills, in-depth training, and drive to succeed.
The Blackstone Valley Tech Manufacturing Technology program prepares students for lucrative careers in the manufacturing industry thanks in part to the guidance of area companies and individuals. On the path to success, Grafton seniors Casandra Gettings and Michelle Yitts created a three-minute video explaining advanced manufacturing innovation at Lampin Corporation in Uxbridge, MA in hopes of inspiring additional students to pursue training and careers in the industry.
The students submitted their video to the 2018 AMP it up! Video Challenge sponsored by Mass Development. The contest asked students to “research an advanced manufacturing innovation and create a three-minute video that explains how it’s made and why it matters.” Casandra and Michelle chose to highlight Lampin Corporation of Uxbridge, MA, which creates a variety of precision parts and components.
The students took a field trip to Lampin Corporations to interview employees and leadership, take photos and videos of the manufacturing process, and spend time in a fully functioning manufacturing shop.
“It was a cool experience seeing the machine shop in full function,” said Yitts. “It moves a little faster in a professional setting than it does in our BVT machine shop since we’re still learning. It was valuable though to know that I can do a lot of the things these machinists were doing.”
Mass Development awarded Gettings and Yitts’ video with one of five top-prize billings, which comes with a $3,000 award for the Manufacturing Technology program at BVT.
“I am so proud of Casandra and Michelle for their work showcasing Lampin Corporation and manufacturing in Massachusetts,” said Manufacturing Technology instructor James Woodward. “It’s videos like Michelle and Casandra’s that show people the manufacturing industry is thriving, and an incredible number of products are made not only in the USA, but in their backyards.”
Superintendent-Director, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick added, “This accomplishment is a perfect example of the new trade career paths which our students are pursuing in today’s economy.”
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.