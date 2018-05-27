Bellingham Honors Veterans at Memorial Day Parade

May 27, 2018 11:52AM ● Published by Amy Bartelloni

Sergeant Major Tracy Linch steps in to do the keynote address.

Parade grand marshall Gerald Dubois, Father David Mullen of Saint Brendan Parish, and James Hasting, Chairman of the Memorial and Veterans Day Committee lay the wreath at the old town hall



Despite the threat of rain, the Bellingham Memorial Day parade took place as planned on Sunday, May 20th. The event is a chance for the town to thank its residents who have served, a sentiment echoed by several speakers, including parade grand marshal Gerald Dubois. “Please be very honored and proud of all your relatives who served in the military and fought and died so you can have the freedom we have now,” he reminded the crowd.Bellingham Memorial Day and Veterans Day Chairman James Hastings took the opportunity to remind the crowd of the scope of Bellingham’s service, including over 400 men and women who served in World War II, over 250 in Vietnam, and 38 in Desert Storm. “Bellingham should always be proud of her sons and daughters who answered the call when their country needed them,” Chairman Hastings said. “This is why we’re here today, to never forget. ”Chairman Hastings offered thanks to the many people who each year help the event come together, including committee member Marilynn Fuller for helping with her last parade before moving. Committee member Samuel Cowell read the names of Bellingham residents who served in our nation’s military and died since last year, and Tom Earnest read the names added to Bellingham’s War Memorial. Since the keynote speaker was unable at the last minute to be there, Sergeant Major Tracy Linch stepped in and offered to say a few words.“To all who have served, many, many thinks for what you’ve done, and to all veterans who have worn the uniform, thank you for your service.” Sergeant Major Linch closed by thanking the families of veterans for their support and left one last reminder in closing: “As we stand here today, there are folks in harm’s way. Always keep them in your heart and prayers for a speedy return home to their families in Bellingham or wherever they may be.”