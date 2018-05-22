BVT Recognized at State House for Energy Efficient Models
May 22, 2018 05:51PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
The students and staff from Blackstone Valley Tech recently received an Outstanding School-led Project in Energy award at the 2018 Green Difference Awards for their energy efficient display modules.
School Receives Award for "Outstanding School-Led Project in Energy"UPTON – There are hundreds of products on store shelves claiming to be “green” and “energy efficient,” so it is often difficult for consumers to choose the correct products for their projects. Blackstone Valley Tech recently teamed up with National Grid of New England to design and build energy efficient display models to assist consumers in finding truly environmentally and economically friendly products.
The display models act as interactive training stations used to educate students and consumers about heat pump technology, energy efficient lighting options, and modern construction and insulation. The year-long project involved 35 students from four vocational programs: Electrical, Painting and Design Technologies, HVAC &R, and Construction Technology, as well as six faculty members.
In conjunction with National Grid of New England, the students created three separate models to help educate people of the benefits of newer technologies. The students created a fully functioning air-to-air heat pump system that produces warm and cold air from a single unit, a lighting enclosure allowing viewers to compare incandescent light bulbs with CFL and LED technologies, and mini houses with different insulation methods to show the differences in heat loss.
The project earned the school an Outstanding School-led Project in Energy award at the 2018 Green Difference Awards. Project Green Schools presented the award to students and staff involved with the project on April 13 at the Massachusetts State House.
“Our students are very proud of the one-of-a-kind systems and training materials they created,” said Thomas Belland, Blackstone Valley Tech’s Vocational Curriculum Coordinator. “National Grid of New England is already using the models to spread the word about energy saving systems and technologies throughout the area.”
