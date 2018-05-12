West Hill Park and Dam Welcomes You for 2018 Season!
May 12, 2018 11:49AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
View of West Hill Dam in Uxbridge
Ye Old Family Night Campfire at West Hill Park: Saturday May 19, 2018The Ranger Team at West Hill Dam invites everyone to an evening campfire. Come enjoy a starlit night, marshmallows and the glow of a campfire on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, as we celebrate "National Kids To Parks Day." Help with a sing-along or bring your acoustic guitar (acoustic or ukuleles are okay) and share your talents. Join us at the large shelter at West Hill Park (off Quaker Street, 25 West Hill Road, Northbridge, MA 01534). Enjoy a toasty campfire and bring hotdogs and marshmallows for roasting (some provided while supplies last). Dress comfortably and bring insect repellent. Guitars, stories, chairs, blankets and of course marshmallows are encouraged.
The event will be held at the large shelter. An adult must accompany children under 18. Rain date is June 2, 2018, 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
Attn. Junior Rangers Level-2: Earn Parks and Recreation patch credit. All ages welcome and you don't have to bring family to attend, so come one and come all for a campfire at sunset. Ranger staff has discretion to limit this event for safety and parking reasons. For more information, please contact Ranger Viola Bramel at 978-318-8417.
2018 Swimming and Park Season Begin on May 19thYour backyard play-area is just minutes away and open 7 days per week. West Hill Park opens for the official summer season on Saturday May 19, 2018. Park gates will be open daily 8 AM- 8 PM, weekends and holidays. A place to play for every one of all ages, which includes swimming beaches, hiking trails, a mountain bike and equestrian trail, sand volleyball court, fishing areas, horseshoe pits and nature viewing areas.
Rangers will lead hikes, dam tours and other activities throughout the summer. Park event calendars and posters are located at the park bulletin board. Three picnic shelters are available for family gatherings, church picnics, reunions, birthday and graduation parties. All visitors to West Hill Park are required to pay a small user-fee: $5.00 per vehicle or walk-in/bike fee of $2.00 per person.
Annual Day Use Passes are available for $40.00 each. America The Beautiful (e.g. Golden Age and Golden Access) passports are available at the park entrance station 8 AM-5PM daily. These national passes are accepted for admission at U.S. Army Corps of Engineer facilities.
Shelter reservations can be made on line at www.recreation.gov. For program information and/or any concerns, please call the Ranger Staff at 508-278-2511. (Note: If we are away from the phone, please leave a message including call back number, and we will return your call.)