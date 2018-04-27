COA Announces News & Events Slated in May
Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Bellingham Senior Center
Following are May events:
- JOY OF LEARNING: THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE—Tues., May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at 1:30pm; free. This educational program explores the fascinating history of the Ottoman Empire and additional topics. A 30-minute DVD presentation followed by a group discussion. Open to all; please call to reserve your spot.
- ART: ANYONE CAN PAINT—Wednesdays, May 2 and 9, 1–3:30 pm. Join international art instructor Darrell Crow at the Senior Center to paint an easy seascape, “The Grandeur of Summer.” Class fee is $25 (for both classes) and all supplies are provided. Note: If you have previously started a painting with Darrell, but were unable to complete it, bring it on May 16 and/or May 23. Supplies provided. Please sign up in advance for any/all of Darrell’s classes.
- BESG MEETING DAY LUNCHEON—Tuesday, May 1, 12 pm; $7 for Bellingham Elder Service Group (BESG) members; $10 for non-members & late registrants. Meal will be Chicken Pot Pie, by Mickey G. (June’s luncheon will be on the 5th, so you might want to consider signing up now.)
- BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP—Thurs., May 3 & 17, at 11:15 am. Meet with others who have experienced a similar loss. Free (funded by a state grant Administered by MA Association for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors). Please call 508-966-0398 to sign up.
- BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC—Mon., May 7, 10 am–12 pm; free. Bellingham’s Public Health Nurse will be taking free blood pressure readings at the Senior Center. Sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.
- WIRE WRAP JEWELRY—Wednesdays, May 9 and 23, at 10 am. This class, which meets twice a month, is designed specifically to aid people with tremors, arthritis and post-stroke, but is open to anyone who’d like to create unique jewelry for family and friends. The cost is $5.00/class to pay for materials, including silver and semiprecious gems. Please sign up at the front desk or call by May 4.
- WOMEN’S WISDOM GROUP—Thursdays, May 10 and 24, at 1pm; free. The group will discuss life issues as well as other issues pertinent to your well-being. We’re trying to establish a core of friends who can share experiences and become less reticent to talk to new people. Hopefully, this group will be helpful for new seniors who have moved to town and could use a helping hand in adjusting to life Bellingham style.
- FOXWOODS TRIP—Thursday, May 17, 7:45am–5pm; $22/pp includes free food, free bet, and a chance for a free trip.
- FINANCIAL CONSULTATIONS—Thursday, May 17, 10am—12pm. Gerald Loftin is available by appointment for a financial consultation. Sign up at the front desk or by calling the Senior Center (508-966-0398).
- LUNCH BUNCH—Thursday, May 17, 11:30 am. Join our friendly group each month at a local restaurant to share conversation. Don’t sit home alone—join us. Call the Center to sign up before May 10.
- DO YOU REMEMBER THE 1960s?—Friday, May 18, at 10:30 am; free. If you remember the ’60s, then you probably weren’t into drugs. (As they say, “If you remember the ’60s, then you didn’t participate in them.”) Gary Hylander, who may or may not have “participated,” will be at the Center to help us all catch up on that decade from long ago. In the second of four appearances, Gary will explore the impact on America of the murders of King and Kennedy. Bring your memories, comments and questions—and sign up at the front desk or call before May 6.
- SALUTE—Saturday, May 19, at 5 pm. The Corriveau family is once again sponsoring a veteran’s tribute dinner in honor of their father and husband, and in honor of all veterans. Veterans are invited to attend for free; for all others cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk. A concert by Trio of Song will follow the catered dinner. This group has performed for us before and they are fabulous. Anyone attending will have a pleasant evening with good friends, good food, and good music.
- LEGAL CONSULTATIONS—Wed., May 23, 2–4 pm; free. Attorney Daniel T. Doyle is available by appointment for legal consultations. Schedule your 15-minute session at the front desk or by calling the Senior Center (508-966-0398).
- ANGELA WEST CONCERT—Tuesday, May 29, 7 pm; $5/pp. Famed country and western singer Angela West comes to the Senior Center to perform more than just C&W—she offers a full range of styles, and likes to include audience members in the singing. Reserve your seat today.
- MONTHLY BIRTHDAY PARTY—Thursday, May 31, 12–2pm; $9 per person. Enjoy roast pork dinner catered by Mickey G. Many thanks to our new birthday cake provider. (Sign up by 5/17.)
- SENIOR MEN’S GOLF LEAGUE—Starting this month. Sign up today by calling league president Ray Webb at 508-966-0857.
- WOMEN’S GOLF LEAGUE—A women’s golf league is being organized, so if you are interested in having some fun, many laughs and, of course, some exercise, please sign up at the front desk.