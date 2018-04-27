BVT Honored by Governor Baker at Statehouse
Apr 27, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Gov. Baker with Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, Superintendent-Director of Blackstone Valley Reg. Voch. Tech. High School
As part of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Leading the Nation campaign, Blackstone Valley Tech was recently honored at a State House event on April 5.
The system was recognized as a Massachusetts Commendation School for high progress, high achievement, and narrowing proficiency gaps on the state’s MCAS tests. Governor Charlie Baker presented Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick with a plaque in recognition.
“It is our sincere hope that the citizens of our 13 towns join us in this highly complimentary recognition of BVT’s demonstrated achievements,” said Dr. Fitzpatrick.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, more than 99 percent of BVT’s Class of 2019 scored advanced or proficient on the English Language Arts test; 95 percent scored advanced or proficient on the Mathematics test; and 99 percent earned advanced or proficient scores on the Science and Technology/Engineering exam.
In addition to the stellar scores the Class of 2019 earned, 170 members of the Class of 2020 shined on the accelerated MCAS Science exam. The students took the exam as freshmen and reached a 99 percent advanced or proficient achievement level.
