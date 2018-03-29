Skip to main content

Bellingham Bulletin

In the April 2018 print edition

Mar 29, 2018 08:36AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

It's April at last--and not a minute too soon. The April issue of the Bellingham Bulletin is full of interesting articles as well as information helpful to those managing a family here.

And I know you're sick of hearing it, but It's again time for the monthly reminder to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin and to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, it would be impossible for us to produce the Bellingham Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business or even post it online every month without a whole lot of advertisers.

Below are some highlights of the April issue. If you'd like to view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on center of the newspaper icon.
The Jones family Fred Josh Donna and Joshs brother Philip

Multi-talented Jones to Play for Nichols College - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

Bellingham High’s Josh Jones has all the attributes to excel in athletics and academics at the collegiate level. Of 4 colleges, the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year has chose Nichols... Read More » 

 

Ceertified Financial Planner Steve Taylor

Library Hosts Budgeting Seminar - Mar 29, 2018 12:22PM

“Awareness” is the key point in budgeting, according to Steve Taylor, CFP, of Colt Financial, LLC. Taylor presented a seminar on the topic on March 12 at the Bellingham Public Library. Read More » 

 

How to Avoid Another Devastating Year of Winter Moth Infestation - Mar 29 2018 0600AM

How to Avoid Another Devastating Year of Winter Moth Infestation - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

The winter moth is an invasive species that is now a major problem in Massachusetts. Infestation is expected to be even worse this year than in previous ones. Here's how to avoid devastation Read More » 

 
Income Tax Corner Whats a Personal Income Tax Extension - Mar 29 2018 0600AM

Income Tax Corner: What’s a Personal Income Tax Extension? - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

One of the most misunderstood parts of the Internal Revenue Code is that of filing for an extension of your personal income tax return. The code is very clear, but the misunderstandings Read More »


Streamline HD Their Job Is to Make Your Business Look Amazing - Mar 29 2018 0600AM

Streamline HD: Their Job Is to Make Your Business Look Amazing - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

StreamlineHD provides clients with TV commercials, event videos, training videos, documentaries, music videos, business profile videos, go-fund-me campaigns, and more. In addition to video Read More »

 

Cindy Meeske and Paul Gerst of The Balanced Path

“The Balanced Path” Leads You to Well-Being - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

“We treat the person, not the problem.” It is with this attitude that Paul Gerst and Cindy Meeske come to work every day. Gerst is a Licensed Acupuncturist and Natural Health Practitioner... Read More » 

 

Whats the Right Coverage Amount for Your House - Mar 29 2018 0600AM

What’s the Right Coverage Amount for Your House? - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM

I’d love to have a nickel for every time a client told me we were insuring their house for more than it was worth, and most of them were probably right. The problem is that your homeowner... Read More » 


In the April 2018 print edition

Sports, County+State, In Print, Business, Municipal, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Schools, Community

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Bellingham Bulletin