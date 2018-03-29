In the April 2018 print edition
Mar 29, 2018 08:36AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
And I know you're sick of hearing it, but It's again time for the monthly reminder to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin and to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, it would be impossible for us to produce the Bellingham Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business or even post it online every month without a whole lot of advertisers.
Multi-talented Jones to Play for Nichols College - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
Bellingham High’s Josh Jones has all the attributes to excel in athletics and academics at the collegiate level. Of 4 colleges, the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year has chose Nichols... Read More »
Library Hosts Budgeting Seminar - Mar 29, 2018 12:22PM
“Awareness” is the key point in budgeting, according to Steve Taylor, CFP, of Colt Financial, LLC. Taylor presented a seminar on the topic on March 12 at the Bellingham Public Library. Read More »
How to Avoid Another Devastating Year of Winter Moth Infestation - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
The winter moth is an invasive species that is now a major problem in Massachusetts. Infestation is expected to be even worse this year than in previous ones. Here's how to avoid devastation Read More »
Income Tax Corner: What’s a Personal Income Tax Extension? - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
One of the most misunderstood parts of the Internal Revenue Code is that of filing for an extension of your personal income tax return. The code is very clear, but the misunderstandings Read More »
Streamline HD: Their Job Is to Make Your Business Look Amazing - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
StreamlineHD provides clients with TV commercials, event videos, training videos, documentaries, music videos, business profile videos, go-fund-me campaigns, and more. In addition to video Read More »
“The Balanced Path” Leads You to Well-Being - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
“We treat the person, not the problem.” It is with this attitude that Paul Gerst and Cindy Meeske come to work every day. Gerst is a Licensed Acupuncturist and Natural Health Practitioner... Read More »
What’s the Right Coverage Amount for Your House? - Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM
I’d love to have a nickel for every time a client told me we were insuring their house for more than it was worth, and most of them were probably right. The problem is that your homeowner... Read More »
