In the April 2018 print edition

Mar 29, 2018 08:36AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

It's April at last--and not a minute too soon. The April issue of theis full of interesting articles as well as information helpful to those managing a family here.And I know you're sick of hearing it, but It's again time for the monthly reminder to please let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in theand to do business with them as often as possible. Since we do not charge a subscription fee, it would be impossible for us to produce theand mail it directly into your home or business or even post it online every month without a whole lot of advertisers.Below are some highlights of the April issue. If you'd like to view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on center of the newspaper icon.