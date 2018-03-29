Skip to main content

BMS Raises $$ for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Mar 29, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

The Student Council and Community Service Clubs at Bellingham Memorial School hosted the annual Pennies for Patients fundraiser during the month of February to help raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). It was a huge success thanks to all of the hard work and fundraising by our students and community. We set our initial school goal at $2,000 and easily surpassed that as we raised $2,900.45. This money means a lot to the organization and continues to show our commitment towards helping those in need.
   
In terms of the grade by grade  breakdown, as well as the winning homeroom, the results follow: (1) fourth grade: $1,630.52; (2) seventh grade: $617.09; (3) fifth grade: $357.18; (4) sixth grade: $295.66.

The winning home room was Laryssa Fortier's class; they raised over $300.


