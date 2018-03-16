Don't Miss Hockomock Area Y's Camp Blast Family Night on March 30
Mar 16, 2018 06:45PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Paddleboarding is just one of the fun things kids get to do at the Y's summer camp.
Try Out the Best Summer EverThe Hockomock Area YMCA invites residents in local communities to enjoy a "summer-like" evening filled with fun and the chance to learn what camp is all about at our free Camp Blast Family Night. The event will take place on Friday, March 30th, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at our Bernon Family Branch (located at 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin), Foxboro Branch (located at 67 Mechanic Street, Foxboro), and North Attleboro Branch (located at 300 Elmwood Street, North Attleboro).
Learn why kids have the "Best Summer Ever" when they attend Hockomock Area YMCA summer camps. Our Camp Blast Family Night will include opening and closing ceremonies, face painting, camp songs, STEM, crafts, active games, raffles and prizes, a bouncy house, and more for all to enjoy. Children will get to participate in and experience Y Camp hands-on. Parents and prospective campers will have the chance to tour our camp facilities, meet camp directors and counselors, ask questions, and try out the many activities our summer camps offer.
At Camp Wiggi (Franklin), Camp WAPAWCA (Foxboro), and Camp Elmwood (North Attleboro) children look forward to built-in swim lessons, free swim, sports, STEM, gaga pit, arts & crafts, theatre, nature, games, music, archery, ropes team building, camper’s choice, fun weekly themes, special guests, field trips, and more. Grades 2-5 venture on weekly field trips to new and exciting places such as Launch Trampoline Park, museum of Science, Mystic Aquarium, Spring Lake, Breezy Acres, and so much more. On Wednesdays, special guests will come and visit with the first graders. Some of those visitors may be petting zoos, Frisbee catching dogs, magicians, and musicians.
Hockomock Area YMCA traditional camps include STEM programs to help close summer learning gaps between school years. The Hockomock Area YMCA offers 3-, 4-, and 5-day camp options as well as pre and post care from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. for parents in need.
The YMCA is a mission-driven, non-profit organization that believes its programs and services should be available to everyone. For information about our financial assistance program, visit our website at www.hockymca.org. Scholarships are made available through the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Reach Out for Youth & Families Annual Campaign.
For more information about camp at the Hockomock Area YMCA, please visit www.hockymca.org/camp or call the Bernon Family Branch, 508-528-8708; Invensys Foxboro Branch, 508-772-1353; or the North Attleboro Branch, 508-695-7001.