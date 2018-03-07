Skip to main content

Step One of Bellingham Marijuana Prohibition Passes

Mar 07, 2018 01:45PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

In the first of a two-part process--and by an almost 2 to 1 vote--Bellingham residents voted to limit the marijuana business in town to cultivation in an industrial zone, by permit only. No independent testing labs, product manufacturers or retail sales businesses will be allowed. The vote totals are shown below by precinct.

__________P1__________P2__________P3__________P4__________P5__________TOTAL
YES..........156................199.................193................189.................170.....................907
NO..............85................135................105................100...................75.....................500
BLANKS.......0....................4....................0....................0.....................0.........................4
TOTAL.......241...............338................298................289.................245..................1,411

The next step is a Special Town Meeting scheduled for March 28, at Bellingham High, at 7:25. At that time, a two-thirds majority is needed to institute the necessary zoning restrictions.

It should be noted that, if the motion fails to pass by the required two-thirds majority, then the ballot question becomes null and void, and marijuana dispensaries would be allowed in retail areas.
  • VFW Breakfast

    03/11/2018
    08:00AM — 11:00AM

    All you can eat breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, French toast...

  • Choke Saver Class

    03/13/2018
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    This is mandatory per the food code that one person on site of an establishment must be trained. ...

