Step One of Bellingham Marijuana Prohibition Passes



Mar 07, 2018 01:45PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

In the first of a two-part process--and by an almost 2 to 1 vote--Bellingham residents voted to limit the marijuana business in town to cultivation in an industrial zone, by permit only. No independent testing labs, product manufacturers or retail sales businesses will be allowed. The vote totals are shown below by precinct.



__________P1__________P2__________P3__________P4__________P5__________TOTAL

YES..........156................199.................193................189.................170.....................907

NO..............85................135................105................100...................75.....................500

BLANKS.......0....................4....................0....................0.....................0.........................4

TOTAL.......241...............338................298................289.................245..................1,411



The next step is a Special Town Meeting scheduled for March 28, at Bellingham High, at 7:25. At that time, a two-thirds majority is needed to institute the necessary zoning restrictions.



It should be noted that, if the motion fails to pass by the required two-thirds majority, then the ballot question becomes null and void, and marijuana dispensaries would be allowed in retail areas.

