Step One of Bellingham Marijuana Prohibition Passes
Mar 07, 2018 01:45PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
__________P1__________P2__________P3__________P4__________P5__________TOTAL
YES..........156................199.................193................189.................170.....................907
NO..............85................135................105................100...................75.....................500
BLANKS.......0....................4....................0....................0.....................0.........................4
TOTAL.......241...............338................298................289.................245..................1,411
The next step is a Special Town Meeting scheduled for March 28, at Bellingham High, at 7:25. At that time, a two-thirds majority is needed to institute the necessary zoning restrictions.
It should be noted that, if the motion fails to pass by the required two-thirds majority, then the ballot question becomes null and void, and marijuana dispensaries would be allowed in retail areas.