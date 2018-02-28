March Programs and Events at Bellingham Public Library
Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Making a Budget—Monday, March 12, 6:30-8:30 pm. Gain valuable insights into what you are spending money on and why. Become more familiar with how much extra cash you actually have to work with at the end of each month. Understand how to more efficiently run your budget and utilize cash in the most efficient and effective manner. Begin to arm yourself with the tools needed to start saving money for the things that matter most. Please register early since space is limited, and you will receive a worksheet and instructions on budgeting that will help you get the most from the workshop. Registration required.
Enlighten Bellingham: Because of our science programming, we are one of six libraries—three in Massachusetts and three in Maine—that were chosen as pilot libraries by the Maine State Library, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine nonprofit organization.
The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities to engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community.
The library will complete this program with the final event, an electric car show, so save the following date:
Electric Car Show & More—April 28; time TBA. Once again the library will host the New England Electric Car Association for an Electric Car Show. Additionally, we are planning an Open House to highlight all of the recycling, water and energy efficiency programs and services we held over the past year and a half.
After-School ProgramsThe library offers opportunities for children in grades 4-12 to attend our supervised after school programs. Parents are advised to review the Library’s Information for Parents of BMS and BHS Students Who Visit the Library After School, at http://bit.ly/2w6TIqd; this outlines the programs, including supervision and attendance, library spaces, parking lot safety, and keeping in touch with your child.
ASK (After-School Kids) for those in grades 4–7, Mon–Wed, 2:30–4:45 pm (Note: check the calendar for time changes on early-release days). Held in the Children’s Room, this program includes video games, Chromebooks, crafts, board games, etc.
Teen Room Activities take place Mon–Fri, 2–5 pm (again, hours vary on early-release days). Sixth- through twelfth-graders can stop by the Teen Room after school to use computers, play on the WiiU and XBox One, play board games, and simply hang out with friends.
Regular Events for Children
- Alphabits—Mon. at 10:10 am, Tue. at 1:15 and 4:15 pm, and Wed. and Thu. at 10:10 and 11am. Please register.
- Ring-A-Ding—Tue. & Fri. at 10:05 and 10:50am, (for ages 0–5); drop in. No class on March 16.
- Book Babies Playgroup—Mon. and Wed. at 9:15 am (for ages 0–23 months).
- Babygarten—Saturday, March 3, at 10 am. Please register.
- Magic School Bus—Mon., March 26, at 4:15pm (for ages 4-8). Please register.
- Patchwork Story Time—Thu. at 1:15 pm (for ages 3–5). Please register.
- Build It Up—Wed., 4–5 pm. Build with bricks, Legos®, and Magnatiles®.
Annual Cradles to Crayons & DCF Wonderfund Boston Bruins PJ Drive—Through March 15, the library will be a collection site for this program. You can get involved by donating new pajamas to the drive. This year’s drive goal is to collect 15,000 pairs of new pajamas. Last year, libraries helped the drive soar past its target goal of 10,000 PJs and collected more than 12,000 pairs, with libraries collecting 9,182 of them!
Special Events for Children
- Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party—Thursday, March 1, at 4 pm (for families). Celebrate the birthday of the author of so many of our favorite books. There will be stories, games, activities, and crafts. Please register.
- Mario Party—Thursday, March 8, at 4 pm (for families). Fans of Mario, please join us to meet Mario, get your picture taken with him, and have some fun! Please register.
- St. Patrick’s Day Party—Saturday, March 17, at 10:30 am (for families). Wear your green for this morning of games, crafts, and more.
- Meet Author Julie Etter—Thursday, March 22, at 4:30 pm (for families). Local author Julie Etter will be here to read from and discuss her new book, Lily and Andrew Are Moving, along with talking about the process of writing a book. An activity will follow the interactive presentation. Hear a great new story and learn about how a book is made.
- Bunny & Duckies Soap Making—Saturday, March 24, at 10 am, at the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone Street (for grandparents and grandchildren ages 5 and up who reside in Bellingham). The Bellingham Library in partnership with the Bellingham Senior Center is pleased to announce this intergenerational program. “Bunny & Duckies in Baskets” is a lye-free soap-making workshop. Each grandparent should register only one grandchild. (Children without local grandparents, or grandparents with more than one grandchild who would like to participate, can be matched with a senior from the Senior Center. Please call Sheila Ronkin at the Senior Center, 508-657-2710, to coordinate an adopted grandparent.) Register by March 10; after that, grandparents and grandchildren from other towns are welcome to register if the workshop hasn’t filled up. See the library website, www.bellinghamlibrary.org, for more details.
Events for Adults
- Book Discussion Group—Monday, March 5, at 3 and 6:30 pm; new members welcome; drop in.
- Friends of the Library Meeting—Monday, March 5, at 7 pm.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, March 8, at 7 pm.
- Writers Group—Monday, March 12, at 6:30 pm. Please register.
- Book a Librarian—Wednesdays at 5 and 5:45 pm. Sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services. (No program on March 21.)
- Bellingham Skein Artists—Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Drop in for this adult knitting group.