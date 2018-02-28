Skip to main content

Bellingham's Lafond Named a Superintendent’s Scholar

Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Blackstone Valley Tech Superintendent's Scholar Troy Lafond

The staff of Blackstone Valley Tech is proud to announce that Troy Lafond of Bellingham and Jadon Laforest of Millville have been named BVT’s recipients of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award of Academic Excellence.
 
Also known as the Superintendent’s Scholar Award, the annual commendation is presented to two BVT seniors who exemplify the school’s commitment to cutting-edge career technical training and rigorous academics. Troy and Jadon will graduate in May from the Engineering Technology and Information Technology programs, respectively.

Troy Lafond is the Class of 2018 Salutatorian and an active member of the Model United Nations, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. To strengthen his workforce entry opportunities he will study engineering at a four-year college upon his graduation from BVT in May.
 
Troy is passionate about community involvement and is currently pursuing an Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America. As dedicates himself to his Boy Scout Troop and his Eagle Scout project, Troy still finds time to attend karate lessons and is currently a brown belt.
 
Jadon Laforest (left) is the Class of 2018 Valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. His dedication to both his academic and vocational studies were on display last year when he earned gold and bronze medals at the SkillsUSA District and State competitions, respectively, in the Internetworking Competition.
 
Jadon’s passion for Information Technology led him to volunteer regularly at the Uxbridge Senior Center. He spends an afternoon each week teaching computer programs and skills to area senior citizens. To maximize his future employment options, he is currently analyzing several four-year college computer science credentialing pathways.
 
Assistant Superintendent-Director/Principal Anthony Steele congratulated Jadon and Troy on their awards and thanked them for their many contributions to Valley Tech.
 
“It is an educator’s dream to work with students like Troy and Jadon who have incredible drive and zest for their futures,” said Steele. “We are happy to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their continued success in their future endeavors.”  
 
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
