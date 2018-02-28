Bellingham's Lafond Named a Superintendent’s Scholar
Feb 28, 2018
Blackstone Valley Tech Superintendent's Scholar Troy Lafond
Also known as the Superintendent’s Scholar Award, the annual commendation is presented to two BVT seniors who exemplify the school’s commitment to cutting-edge career technical training and rigorous academics. Troy and Jadon will graduate in May from the Engineering Technology and Information Technology programs, respectively.
Troy Lafond is the Class of 2018 Salutatorian and an active member of the Model United Nations, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. To strengthen his workforce entry opportunities he will study engineering at a four-year college upon his graduation from BVT in May.
Troy is passionate about community involvement and is currently pursuing an Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America. As dedicates himself to his Boy Scout Troop and his Eagle Scout project, Troy still finds time to attend karate lessons and is currently a brown belt.
Jadon’s passion for Information Technology led him to volunteer regularly at the Uxbridge Senior Center. He spends an afternoon each week teaching computer programs and skills to area senior citizens. To maximize his future employment options, he is currently analyzing several four-year college computer science credentialing pathways.
Assistant Superintendent-Director/Principal Anthony Steele congratulated Jadon and Troy on their awards and thanked them for their many contributions to Valley Tech.
“It is an educator’s dream to work with students like Troy and Jadon who have incredible drive and zest for their futures,” said Steele. “We are happy to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their continued success in their future endeavors.”
