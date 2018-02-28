Kids Make Animal Origami at Bellingham Library
Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Marjorie Turner Hollman
Children and their parents and grandparents gathered in the Bellingham Library's community room to choose from among seven different origami designs to create their own animal origami projects. Swans, frogs, dogs, cats, and more were designs offered for the children to choose from. Crayons, glue, and googly eyes added life and humor to the children's folded creations. Parents grabbed squares of colored paper and created animals for themselves, even as they assisted their children to make their projects. The end result was a cheerful zoo of origami animals that paraded out into the world after the program.