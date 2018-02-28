In the March 2018 print edition
Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
In case you didn' know, St. Patrick's Day originated in Ireland and is still celebrated there, as it has been for hundreds of years. The day commemorates St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Paddy's Day is a national public holiday, and also a bank holiday, in the Republic of Ireland. Happy St. Patrick's Day to all who celebrate it, wherever you are!
I cannot emphasize enough how important is is for you to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bellingham Bulletin and please make every effort to do business with these businesses as often as possible. The competition for ad dollars is tougher than ever, so it really does help if the advertisers get some positive feedback--and getting some business as a result of their Bulletin ad is even better. It would be impossible for us to produce the Bulletin and mail it directly to your home/business free of charge (or post it here) every month without lots of advertisers.
Here are some highlights from the latest issue. You can scroll below those and click on the newspaper icon to open up a PDF file of the complete March 2018 print edition.
Economic Development Planning Continues with Input from Businesses - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
“Open for Business” was the name of the February 5 roundtable discussion hosted by the town of Bellingham and the MAPC to discuss how the town can better support and grow local businesses. Read More »
Bellingham Library Hosts Financial Fitness Open House - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
Professionals from several local financial businesses were at the Bellingham Library on Monday, January 29, for an open-house kick-off of the library’s Financial Fitness for Everyone grant. Read More »
Mortgage Loan Officer Cliff Bowyer Offers Variety of Programs - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
Google “mortgage loan officer” and in .69 seconds you will see 3,380,000 results. One of those will be Clifford Bowyer, a Bellingham resident who works out of his home office for ... Read More »
BVT’s 3 Girls Hoop Captains All Hail from Bellingham - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
Lyndsay Morse, Kourtnie Page & Erin Fraine are all from Bellingham, they’re all seniors and top-notch students, they all play guard in basketball, and they all chose to attend BVT. Read More »
March Programs and Events at Bellingham Public Library - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
Take a look at what's coming up at the Bellingham Public Library in March and beyond. Read More »
Council on Aging March News and Events Announced - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM
The senior center has announced its March programming as well as weekly ongoing activities. Check out all that is happening for Bellingham seniors. Read More »
Real Claim Stories from Our Files - Mar 02, 2018 01:34PM
As a local, independent insurance agency in Bellingham, we write all kinds of policies for all kinds of people. When claims occur, our clients call us to explain what happened and ask... Read More »
