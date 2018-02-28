Skip to main content

Bellingham Bulletin

In the March 2018 print edition

Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Welcome to the March issue of the Bellingham Bulletin. Some general information about March for you: March 11 is the start of Daylight Saving Time (Yippee !); St. Patricks's Day (March 17, of course) is also the date of a new moon; March 20 is the first day of SPRING (Yippee again!). Wrapping up the month, Good Friday is March 30 (no school); and lastly--literally--Passover falls on March 31, which will coincide with a full moon.

In case you didn' know, St. Patrick's Day originated in Ireland and is still celebrated there, as it has been for hundreds of years. The day commemorates St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Paddy's Day is a national public holiday, and also a bank holiday, in the Republic of Ireland. Happy St. Patrick's Day to all who celebrate it, wherever you are!

I cannot emphasize enough how important is is for you to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bellingham Bulletin and please make every effort to do business with these businesses as often as possible. The competition for ad dollars is tougher than ever, so it really does help if the advertisers get some positive feedback--and getting some business as a result of their Bulletin ad is even better.
 
Here are some highlights from the latest issue. You can scroll below those and click on the newspaper icon to open up a PDF file of the complete March 2018 print edition.

Raul Martinez MAPC Economic Development Planner and Jim Kupfer Bellingham Town Planner

Economic Development Planning Continues with Input from Businesses - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

“Open for Business” was the name of the February 5 roundtable discussion hosted by the town of Bellingham and the MAPC to discuss how the town can better support and grow local businesses. Read More » 

 

Shown L-R are Ref Librarian Cecily Christensen Library Director Bernadette Rivard BBA SecretaryTreasurer Sue Grady President John Orthman and BBA member Paul Nilson of Urban West Insurance Group

Bellingham Library Hosts Financial Fitness Open House - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

Professionals from several local financial businesses were at the Bellingham Library on Monday, January 29, for an open-house kick-off of the library’s Financial Fitness for Everyone grant. Read More » 

 

Clifford Bowyer of MortgageWorkshop Inc

Mortgage Loan Officer Cliff Bowyer Offers Variety of Programs - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

Google “mortgage loan officer” and in .69 seconds you will see 3,380,000 results. One of those will be Clifford Bowyer, a Bellingham resident who works out of his home office for ... Read More » 

 

Erin Fraine Lyndsay Morse and Kourtnie Page

BVT’s 3 Girls Hoop Captains All Hail from Bellingham - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

Lyndsay Morse, Kourtnie Page & Erin Fraine are all from Bellingham, they’re all seniors and top-notch students, they all play guard in basketball, and they all chose to attend BVT. Read More » 

 

March Programs and Events at Bellingham Public Library - Feb 28 2018 0600AM

March Programs and Events at Bellingham Public Library - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

Take a look at what's coming up at the Bellingham Public Library in March and beyond. Read More » 

 

Bellingham Senior Center

Council on Aging March News and Events Announced - Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM

The senior center has announced its March programming as well as weekly ongoing activities. Check out all that is happening for Bellingham seniors. Read More » 

Real Claim Stories from Our Files - Mar 02 2018 0134PM

Real Claim Stories from Our Files - Mar 02, 2018 01:34PM

As a local, independent insurance agency in Bellingham, we write all kinds of policies for all kinds of people. When claims occur, our clients call us to explain what happened and ask... Read More » 

 

Bellingham Bulletin March 2018 print edition (click on "Esc" to exit)

Sports, County+State, In Print, Business, Municipal, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Schools, Community Bellingham, MA In the March 2018 print edition

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Historical Commission

    03/05/2018
    06:00PM

    monthly meeting of the Bellingham Historical Commission

  • Adult Book Discussion Group

    03/05/2018
    06:30PM

    Come and discuss the latest books with other adults at the Bellingham Public Library's monthly bo...

  • Friends of the Bellingham Public Library

    03/05/2018
    07:00PM

    Monthly meeting of the support group for the public library. Open to new members. Cost is just $1...

  • VFW Breakfast

    03/11/2018
    08:00AM — 11:00AM

    All you can eat breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, French toast...

  • Bellingham Women of Today General Meeting

    03/12/2018
    07:30PM

    Monthly BWOT General Meeting - New members welcome! Come bring your ideas, talents and have some...

  • Choke Saver Class

    03/13/2018
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    This is mandatory per the food code that one person on site of an establishment must be trained. ...

  • Lutz Buddy Up Bellingham

    03/14/2018
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Military & First Responders join us for an evening of Food, Fun and Comradery. Whether you FOUGHT...

  • St Patricks Day Dinner

    03/17/2018
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Come celebrate St. Patricks Day with us in the function hall and enjoy an all you can eat Corned ...

