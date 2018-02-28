Bellingham Library Hosts Financial Fitness Open House

Feb 28, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Amy Bartelloni

Shown (L-R) are Ref. Librarian Cecily Christensen, Library Director Bernadette Rivard, BBA Secretary/Treasurer Sue Grady, President John Orthman, and BBA member Paul Nilson of Urban West Insurance Group.

Bellingham resident Jeanne Donnelly picks up information from James Kenney

and Branch Mgr. Julie St. Pierre of Middlesex Bank

Professionals from several local financial businesses were at the Bellingham Library on Monday, January 29, for an open-house kick-off of the library’s Financial Fitness for Everyone grant. The $7,500 grant was made possible by an Institute of Museum and Library Sciences Grant through the Library Services and Technology Act and was sponsored by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. Through September 2018, the grant will help the library offer the community a variety of financial programs for people of all ages.“Our goal tonight is to encourage Bellingham families to set two financial goals for 2018 and look to the library for resources to help them meet those goals,” explained library director Bernadette Rivard. Suggested goals included building an emergency fund, reducing debt, making a budget, and cutting spending. Professionals from Charles River Bank; Doherty, Ciechanowski, Dugan & Cannon Law; Dean Bank; Family Legal Partners; H&R Block; Middlesex Savings Bank; Moody Street Group; and Unibank were on hand to tailor those goals to individuals and families.

“We have services to help with every issue, but it’s a matter of figuring out what’s important to the individual,” explained Julie St. Pierre, branch manager of Middlesex Savings Bank.

