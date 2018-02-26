Skip to main content

Pat Malone Throws Hat in State Rep Ring

Feb 26, 2018 11:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Malone (right, holding mic) with a crowd of supporters recently at Rock 'n Coal.

On Sunday, February 11, a large crowd gathered at the Rock 'n Coal Pizza in Bellingham to kick off Pat Malone’s campaign for State Representative in the 8th Worcester district. It was considered a successful event, bringing supporters and constituents from the district towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Millville and Uxbridge. 


A Democrat, Mr. Malone (left) decided to enter the race back in December 2017 because of his concern with the lack of investment and representation for the 8th Worcester District on Beacon Hill. He spoke to the crowd about local issues, including environmental challenges local towns are facing, such as contaminated soil being dumped over water supply; the need for infrastructure improvements to support the commercial development necessary to lower taxes; and limited access to state education funds for local schools.  "Status quo politics have left our environment polluted, our roads in rough shape and our education underfunded," said Malone. "I firmly believe that it is time for someone to bring passion, energy and an investment in our communities to Beacon Hill."


The young candidate impressed the crowd with his knowledge of the facts pertaining to the issues affecting our neighborhoods.  Malone supporter Rachael Frazier shared, "I liked his passion, his thoroughness and his willingness to step outside of the box and try to do things differently. Very refreshing.  Especially someone who is so close to the education component--he’s just lived it."  Leigh Linsley from Uxbridge, who came to the kick off event to meet Malone, shared a similar sentiment: "I thought he was a great speaker... thoughtful and engaging.  I was very impressed that he could answer the questions quickly, and that his answers were supported with lots of facts."

Pat Malone is a long time resident of Uxbridge, graduating in 2014 from Uxbridge High School, where he participated in the cross-country team, drama, and student council. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, completing his studies in Political Science and Economics.
