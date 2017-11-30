Library Announces December News and Events
Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Artist Greg Maichack demonstrates pastel painting while Theresa Szuflicki begins her project at a recent workshop at the Library. (Read Marjorie Turner Hollman's article in the December print edition.)
Enlighten BellinghamThe library is offering the community a variety of programs for people of all ages under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. We are one of six libraries—three in Massachusetts and three in Maine—that, because of our science programming, were chosen as pilot libraries by the Maine State Library, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine nonprofit. The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science-literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities to engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community. We have chosen the topic of environmental literacy and will offer programs on alternative energy, recycling and water resources.
Holiday Wreath-MakingWednesday, December 6, at 6 pm (snow date, Dec. 7)—Don’t toss away those old holiday tree decorations or wreaths; give them new life by using them to make an upcycled holiday wreath with crafter Ana Mendes. Space is limited so registration is a must. This is an adult class; a hot glue gun will be used. Here are ideas on what to bring to class that can/will be re-purposed:
Tinsel (metallic) garland, artificial greens/artificial garland (soft ones used for wrapping around stair bannisters), artificial green wreath, round ball ornaments (unbreakable,) small holiday pins, small and unbreakable tree ornaments, cookie cutters. Holiday ribbons in assorted colors, prints and sizes. Holiday themed print or winter scarves. Holiday themed fabric cut into long strips or solid red, solid green and/or solid white fabric cut into long strips. Plaid flannel scraps from flannel shirts, red and/or green yarn, red and/or white yarn, wire coat hanger (if you’d like to make a round ball ornament wreath) as well as round ball ornaments. White or colored snowflake ornaments, holiday bows in assorted colors and sizes, poinsettias, artificial red berries/holly. Red, white and green pom poms. Please do not bring anything fragile/breakable. Bring only items you are comfortable repurposing. Let’s take these old, unusued decorations and make something new.
December Events
- Polar Express Extravaganza—Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 pm (for families). The Polar Express Extravaganza is back. Games, activities, crafts, photo ops, Santa, and—of course—the famous story. There will not be a real train at the library. Please register for only one date.
- Adventures of Sticky the Elf—Thurday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 pm (for ages 5 and up). Local author Rene Cournoyer will read from his book series starring Sticky the Elf. Learn about how he got the idea for the book series and his process for writing these books. Please register.
- Holiday Crafts—Thursday, Dec. 14, at 4 pm (for ages 4 and up). Stop by any time between 4 and 5 pm to make a handful of December holiday crafts. Please register.
- Gingerbread Mania—Monday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 and 6:30 pm (for ages 3 and up). Come listen to the story, “The Gingerbread Man,” and then decorate your own gingerbread man to eat here or take home. Please register.
- School Vacation Week Programs
- Work it Wednesday—Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 2 pm. Join Ms. Diane for a fun and educational afternoon of STEM activities, using our Kiwi and Tinker Crates (for ages 5–12). Please register.
- Slime Time—Thursday, Dec. 28, at 2 pm. Join Ms. Diane for an afternoon of making slime. Please register.
After-School ProgramsThe library offers opportunities for children in grades 4-12 to attend our supervised after-school programs. Parents are advised to review the Library’s Information for Parents of BMS and BHS Students Who Visit the Library After School, at http://bit.ly/2w6TIqd; the document outlines these programs, including supervision and attendance, library spaces, parking-lot safety and keeping in touch with your child. Check the calendar for times for early release days. No programs during school vacation week.
- ASK (After-School Kids) for children in grades 4–7, Monday through Wednesday, 2:30–4:45 pm, in the Children’s Program Room. Video games, Chromebooks, crafts, and board games will be available. Check the library calendar for details on which days and times the program will run.
- Teen Room Activities—Monday through Friday, 2–5 pm (hours vary on early-release days). Sixth- through twelfth-graders can stop by the Teen Room after school to use computers, play on the WiiU and XBox One, play board games, and hang out with friends.
Regular Events for Children
- Alphabits—Monday, at 10:10 am; Tuesday, at 1:15 and 4:15 pm; Wednesday and Thursday, at 10:10 and 11 am. No class Christmas week.
- Ring-A-Ding—Tuesday and Friday, at 10:05 and 10:50 am (for ages 0–5). Drop in.
- Book Babies Playgroup—Monday, at 11:15 am, and Wednesday, at 9:15 am (for ages 0-23 months). No class Christmas week.
- Babygarten, Friday, December 1, at 11:45 am, and Saturday, December 2, at 10 am.
- PJ Stories—Wednesday, December 13, at 6:30 pm. Wear your pajamas to this night-time story time. Please register.
- Magic School Bus, Monday, December 11, at 4:15 pm (for ages 4–8). Please register.
- Twisted Fairy Tales, Wednesdays, December 6 and 13, at 1:30 pm (for homeschoolers). Take a famous fairy tale and twist it around through stories, activities, and/or crafts. Please register.
- Potpourri Story Time—Thursdays, at 1:15 pm through Dec. 21 (for ages 3-5). Please register.
- Lego Build—Wednesdays, at 4 pm. Drop in.
Events for Adults
- Friends of the Library Meeting—Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 pm.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 pm.
- Coloring for Adults—Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 pm. Drop in.
- Writer’s Group—Monday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 pm. Please register.
- Bellingham Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group— Thursdays, at 6:30 pm. Drop in.
- Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, at 5 and 5:45 pm. Sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services. (No program on Dec. 13.)