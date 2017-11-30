BBA Sponsors 10th Annual Taste of Bellingham



Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

BBA members enjoying the Taste are (L-R) Charles River Bank’s Michael Tuite, Milford National’s Peter Mazzini and Graphic Designer Meghan Correia

For the second year, members of the Bellingham Business Association and guests strolled around the showroom at Frank Webb Home, sampling food, wine and beer offered by some of Bellingham’s finest eateries, while checking out the displays of high-end bath and kitchen fixtures and lighting.



The following restaurants participated or sent food for the event: Aroma Pizza, Dairy Queen, Italian Pizza & Grill, Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill, Lowell’s Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, PJ’s Bar & Grill, Rock ’n Coal Pizza, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, and Whole Foods Market Bellingham.

Brian’s Country Greenery designed and donated floral centerpieces for the tables, which were later raffle prizes; Valley DJ’s Joe DeWolfe supplied the musical entertainment, and participating restaurants had the opportunity to give their business a quick promo on-the-air with MyFM®.

This was the tenth year for this event, which draws the largest crowd of the organization’s meetings each year. The goal is to provide business owners and residents with local food options so that when they’re having a party or holding a business function where refreshments will be provided, they already have knowledge of what is available—and delicious—locally.

(photos by Pamela Johnson, Bulletin Publisher)

