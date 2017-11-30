BHS, BVT Announce 2018 Adams Scholars

Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

BHS Class of 2018 Adams Scholars

BELLINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL:

BLACKSTONE VALLEY REGIONAL VOCATIONAL TECH HIGH SCHOOL:

BVT Class of 2018 Adams Scholars



The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship provides a tuition waiver for eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts State College or University. Students are eligible for the scholarship if they score Advanced and Proficient on the grade 10 MCAS tests in English Language Arts and Mathematics and have a combined score that places them in the top 25% of the graduating class in the district.Students who accept the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and enroll as full-time students in a Massachusetts state university or college will receive a tuition-waiver for up to eight semesters, which must be completed within six years of the recipient’s high school graduation. Recipients must also maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average during their enrollment.The Bellingham High School recipients of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship for Bellingham High School follow:Rachel Bloom, Brandon Bolzani, Diane Cabral, Lyall Chambers, Kathleen Chappie, Maxim Deisadze, Hailey Garrison, Sean Gerrior, Leah Gerrish, Jacob Goddard, Morgan Haug, Kyle Hume, Dylan Kairit, Jessica Kelly, Maureen Krysta, Aaron Lage, Sarah Lighter, Julia Littlefield, Andrew Loberti, Isabella Mancini, Miranda McNeil, Lindsay McNaulty, Julia Milot, Wylan Moore, Evan Motta, Joseph Oliver, Roman Petrov, Tamara Petrov, James Reid, Jared Vitale, Hannah Wright.As students await acceptance letters from colleges and universities around the nation, a tuition-free college education is one of the many options available to the 75 Blackstone Valley Tech students named recipients of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael F. Fitzpatrick noted that last year, the John and Abigail Adams Scholarships were among nearly $4 million in renewable scholarships and awards earned by Valley Tech graduates.Valley Tech views college as a continuation of learning; many Valley Tech students simultaneously pursue a post-secondary education while retaining employment in their vocational industry.The following Bellingham students in the BVT Class of 2018 were recently informed of their eligibility for the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship: Maria Batista; Audrey Bourque; Riley Compton; Halle Derouin; Cali Goldberg; Derek Houle; Shawna Kenney; Troy Lafond; Alexa Venuti. See photo below: