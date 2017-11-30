In the December 2017 Print Edition
Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
The December print edition of the Bellingham Bulletin is, as usual, filled with the useful, interesting information for all ages that you have come to--and indeed should-- expect in a hometown newspaper. Seasonal events that we were made aware of are listed/described, as well as coverage of local events; news from the schools, library and senior center; and the personal-interest stories that the Bulletin is known for.
With the information overload available today, we try to package everything a family needs into one accurate, attractive package, and mail it to everyone in town so that even those who don't have access to other media will still know what is happening/has happened in the town of Bellingham. We only print once a month, but we try to keep up with important developments here at the website and via the Bulletin's Facebook page. (If you don't already like our FB page, the widget at right will conveniently allow you to do that.)
Below are some highlights from the December issue, but if you want to view the print edition in its entirety, simply scroll down below the highlights and click on the newspaper icon. Happy reading!
Preparation Is Key to Dealing with Winter Storms, Says Poirier - Nov 30, 2017 06:00AM
In three weeks, winter will officially arrive. Bellingham Deputy Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Mark Poirier is ready for the challenge, offering residents some helpful tips. Read More »
BBA Sponsors 10th Annual Taste of Bellingham - Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
For the second year, members of the Bellingham Business Assoc. and guests strolled thru the Frank Webb Home showroom, sampling food, wine & beer offered by Bellingham’s finest eateries... Read More »
BHS Cross-Country Team Captures TVL & Division 6 Crowns - Nov 30, 2017 06:00AM
The Bellingham High boys cross-country team has earned a special place in the school’s athletic history. Coach Peter Lacasse’s squad became the first cross-country team to go undefeated... Read More »
BHS, BVT Announce 2018 Adams Scholars - Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship provides a tuition waiver for eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts State College or University. Students who accept... Read More »
Library Announces December News and Events - Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
The library is offering the community a variety of programs for people of all ages under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. We are one of six libraries chosen as pilot libraries... Read More »
Senior Center Announces December News & Events - Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
Check out photos from the recent craft fair, plus December information submitted by the Bellingham Senior Center, including the latest news and upcoming events... Read More »
Ken’s Quiz: It’s All About Basketball - Nov 30, 2017 07:00AM
Basketball is set to begin as winter officially arrives in three weeks, so questions are focused on the players, coaches and events that have given the sport some stature at BHS... Read More »
Click below to open the PDF file of December print edition, (Use ESC key to exit).
December 2017