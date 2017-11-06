Skip to main content

BWOT Preps for 30th Annual Santa's Elves Telethon

Nov 06, 2017 10:36AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

The Bellingham Women of Today are completing preparations for their 30th annual Santa’s Elves Holiday Telethon, which will take place on Tuesday, December 5, from 7 to 9 PM, at the Access Bellingham Mendon Inc. (ABMI) Cable 8 studio, 10 William Way (off Rte. 140) in Bellingham. The telethon is held every year to raise funds and collect toys to aid hundreds of local families in need during the holiday season through the St. Blaise food pantry's Adopt-a-Family program and a local homeless shelter.  Thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals, over 300 children and their families were helped through the BWOT Santa’s Elves program last year.  Toy donation boxes are located in the town hall, police station, Friendly Neighborhood Comics, 140 Pub 'n Club, Massachusetts Real Estate Group, and Dean Bank. Donations of toys or checks to help families in need may be presented on air during the telethon or mailed to BWOT, PO Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019.

The show is hosted by Linda Trudeau, members of the BWOT and special guests including Santa Claus who will be on hand to take phone calls from children via the Santa Phone Line. The phone number will be announced during the telecast.  While Santa is on camera, Mrs. Claus or an elf will be available. So, tune in and watch on December 5, from 7-9, on ABMI channel 8 (Comcast) and 47 (Verizon).  Also, for those out of town, you can watch via streaming video at www.abmi8.org.
 
An auction will be held during the program to help raise funds.  Items so far include a $200 Visa card and gift card tree.  To donate a give card, please send it to BWOT, PO Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019. Your gift will be acknowledged during the show.

The BWOT are now seeking and booking adult and children’s talent acts and performers to appear during the show.  Musicians, dancers, singers, puppets and martial arts demos are just an example of possible entertainment.  If you have a talent you would like to showcase, please email information about your program and contact information to bwotevents@hotmail.com.
