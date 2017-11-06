BWOT Preps for 30th Annual Santa's Elves Telethon
Nov 06, 2017
The show is hosted by Linda Trudeau, members of the BWOT and special guests including Santa Claus who will be on hand to take phone calls from children via the Santa Phone Line. The phone number will be announced during the telecast. While Santa is on camera, Mrs. Claus or an elf will be available. So, tune in and watch on December 5, from 7-9, on ABMI channel 8 (Comcast) and 47 (Verizon). Also, for those out of town, you can watch via streaming video at www.abmi8.org.
An auction will be held during the program to help raise funds. Items so far include a $200 Visa card and gift card tree. To donate a give card, please send it to BWOT, PO Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019. Your gift will be acknowledged during the show.
The BWOT are now seeking and booking adult and children’s talent acts and performers to appear during the show. Musicians, dancers, singers, puppets and martial arts demos are just an example of possible entertainment. If you have a talent you would like to showcase, please email information about your program and contact information to bwotevents@hotmail.com.