Bellingham Library Looks at November
Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Enlighten BellinghamThe library is offering the community a variety of programs this year for people of all ages under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. We are one of six libraries—three in Massachusetts and three in Maine—that were chosen as pilot libraries by the Maine State Library, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine nonprofit, because of our science programming.
The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities to engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community. We have chosen the topic of environmental literacy and are offering programs on alternative energy, recycling and water resources.
November Events
- Dinovember—For the second year in a row, we are celebrating Dinovember at the library. Every day of the month, a new photo of what the dinosaurs are doing at the library will be posted on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/bellinghampubliclibrary/).
- Let It Fly—Monday, November 6, at 4:15 pm. Best for ages 5 and up. Do you like making paper airplanes? Do you want to learn how to make all different types of paper airplanes? This program is for you. We will have paper airplane difficulty levels going from simple through very hard. There will be several options at each level. Please register.
- Thanksgiving Crafts— Make some Thanksgiving crafts on Thursday, November 9, at 4 pm (best for ages 4 and up). Please register.
- #ChooseKind Party—Monday, November 13, at 4:15 pm for families, and Wednesday, November 15, at 1:30 pm, for homeschoolers. Later during this week, the movie Wonder comes out. To prepare, we are going to #ChooseKind. Please register.
- The Opioid Crisis—This public information session on the ongoing opioid crisis in America will be held on Tuesday, November 14, at 7 pm.
- A Pumpkin for Thanksgiving—Thursday, Nov-ember 16, at 4:30 pm (best for ages 5 and up). Sue Berard-Goldberg will be here to share her book A Pumpkin for Thanksgiving. A craft activity will follow. Please register.
- Pastel Painting with Greg Maichack—Monday, November 20, at 6 pm. Award-winning pastel artist and art teacher Greg Maichack returns once again to the Bellingham Library. In this free program, participants will learn how to create their own pastel painting of Georgia O’Keeffe’s elegant “Jimson Flower,” which sold for $45.4 million. Greg will demonstrate how beginners through accomplished artists can pastel paint easily using techniques of masters such as O'Keeffe. All professional-grade pastels are provided, and participants will keep their pastel paintings. This program is appropriate for high school students through adults. Registration is required. Sponsored by a grant from the Bellingham Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, as well as the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library.
- My Little Pony Party—Thursday, November 30, at 4 pm. For My Little Pony fans, whether you are a Pegasister or a Brony. Most activities will be geared for kids ages 4 and up, but all ages are welcome. Please register.
After School ProgramsThe library offers opportunities for children in grades 4—12 to attend our supervised after- school programs. Parents are advised to review the Library’s “Information for Parents of BMS and BHS Students Who Visit the Library After School,” at the following website: http://bit.ly/2w6TIqd. The document outlines programs, including supervision and attendance, library spaces, parking lot safety and keeping in touch with your child. Check the calendar for times for early release days.
ASK (After-School Kids)—Monday through Wednesday, 2:30—4:45 pm, in the Children’s Program Room (for children in grades 4-7). There will be video games, Chromebooks®, crafts, board games and more. Check the library calendar for details on which days and times the program will run.
Teen Room Activities—Monday through Friday, 2—5 pm (hours vary on early release days). Sixth- through twelfth-graders can stop by the Teen Room after school to use computers, play on the WiiU® and XBox One®, play board games, and hang out with your friends.
Regular Events for Children
- Alphabits—Monday, at 10:10 am; Tuesday, at 1:15 and 4:15 pm; Wednesday and Thursday, at 10:10 and 11 am. No class Thanksgiving week.
- Ring-A-Ding—Tuesday and Friday, at 10:05 and 10:50 am (for ages 0–5). Drop in. No class Tuesday, November 21.
- Book Babies Playgroup—Monday, at 11:15 am, and Wednesday, at 9:15 am (for ages 0-23 months). No class Thanskgiving week.
- Babygarten—Friday, November 3 and 17, at 11:45 am, and Saturday, November 4 and 18, at 10 am.
- PJ Stories—Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 pm. Wear your pajamas to this night-time story time. Please register.
- Magic School Bus—Monday, November 27, at 4:15 pm (for ages 4–8). Please register.
- Twisted Fairy Tales—Wednesday, November 29, at 1:30 pm (for homeschoolers). We’ll take a famous fairy tale and twist it around through stories, activities, and/or crafts. Please register.
- Potpourri Story Time—Thursdays, at 1:15 pm (for ages 3-5). Please register
- Lego Build—Wednesdays, at 4 pm. Drop in
Events for Adults
- Book Discussion Group—Monday, Nov. 6, at 3 and 6:30 pm. New members welcome. Drop in. (See details on previous page.)
- Friends of the Library Meeting —Monday, Nov- ember 6, at 7 pm.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting—Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 pm.
- Coloring for Adults—Monday, Nov. 13, at 6 pm. Drop in.
- Writer’s Group—Monday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 pm. Please register.
- Bellingham Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group— Thursdays, at 6:30 pm. Drop in.
- Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, at 5 and 5:45 pm. Sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services.