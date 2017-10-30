Public Invited to Sample Specialties from Local Eateries at BBA’s Annual “Taste of Bellingham”
Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Lowell's Restaurant at the 2016 Taste of Bellingham
The 10th annual Taste of Bellingham will be held this year on Nov. 8, 6—8 pm, in the showroom of F. W. Webb Bath Center, 37 So. Maple Street. At Bulletin deadline, the list of participating restaurants included UNO Pizzeria & Grill, Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill, Whole Foods Market, Lowell’s Restaurant, PJ’s Bar & Grill, Outback Steakhouse, and Dairy Queen; other vendors include Gateway Liquors, Brian’s Country Greenery, and Valley DJ Service, as well as F.W. Webb Bath Center. (Additional restaurants/vendors will be added up to the date of the event.)
Guests may browse around the F.W. Webb showroom, and stop to try samples at the various vendors’ stations and learn more about the businesses.
“We opened the Taste to the public so that anyone planning an event could come,” said event planner Julie St. Pierre. “It's a great opportunity to sample food as well as check out our DJ and flower and beverage suppliers.”
Because of the amount of space available only a limited number of tickets will be sold and they sell quickly, so do not wait to buy yours. You may purchase tickets at the BBA website (www.BellinghamBusinessAssociation.org) for $12 per ticket. In the unlikely event that there are tickets remaining, they will be sold at the door for $15 per ticket.
For more information, visit the website above or email BBA Secretary/Treasurer Sue Grady at contact@BellinghamBusinessAssociation.org.