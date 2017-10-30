In the November 2017 Print Edition
Oct 30, 2017 07:05AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Proposed Wethersfield Sewer Expansion Fails to Pass - Oct 30, 2017 02:38PM
At Bellingham’s Oct. 11 Special Town Meeting, residents voted against moving forward with the proposed $7.5 million sewer expansion in Wethersfield... (meeting adjourned to Nov. 28). Read More »
New Stall Brook Principal Aims to Empower Students - Oct 30, 2017 02:46PM
A quick glance at the interior of Stall Brook Elementary School reveals that Superman is alive and well and that his “S” logo is playing a role in empowering students in grades K through 3 Read More »
Public Invited to Sample Specialties from Local Eateries at BBA’s Annual “Taste of Bellingham” - Oct 30, 2017 02:55PM
The 10th annual Taste of Bellingham will be held this year on Nov. 8, 6—8 PM, in the showroom of F. W. Webb Bath Center, at 37 So. Maple Street. This event is open to the public. Read More »
10 Highlights for My 10th Anniversary at the Bulletin - Oct 30, 2017 03:06PM
During this month a decade ago, I joined the Bellingham Bulletin as its sports editor after a 35-year career at the Providence Journal. The 10 years at the Bulletin have passed quickly... Read More »
Ken’s Quiz: Three Goalies Who Sizzled on Ice - Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM
Bellingham High has had its share of outstanding goaltenders in ice hockey. Try your luck at this true/false quiz that focuses on three of the Blackhawks’ all-time greats in goal. Read More »
Bellingham Library Looks at November - Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM
The library is offering the community a variety of programs for people of all ages under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. Read about this and other upcoming events & programs... Read More »
Bellingham COA Announces November News and Events - Oct 30, 2017 07:00AM
November marks a time of giving thanks, not just on Thanksgiving Day but on Veterans Day as well. The Senior Center would like to thank all past & current members of our military... Read More »