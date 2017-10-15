Register Speaks with Channel 7 About Deed Scam
Oct 15, 2017 04:04PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Register of Deeds William P. O'Donnell
Register O’Donnell stated, “Today, there is a California company that is sending a direct-mail solicitation to unsuspecting homeowners asking them to send a check for $83.00 in order to receive a copy of their deed. If a consumer knew that the Registry of Deeds would provide them the same certified copy of a property deed for a charge of only $1.00 per page, plus an additional $1.00 per document for postage, they would never agree to pay such an outrageous fee for service. The average price for a mailed homeowner’s deed by the Registry, (usually two pages) is $3.00.”
“This marketing scam hits consumers hard in their wallets and pocketbooks, especially the elderly and first-time homebuyers,” noted O’Donnell. Furthermore, during his interview with Channel 7 reporter Ryan, Register O’Donnell stated that these solicitations directed at unsuspecting homeowners were “unconscionable.”
O’Donnell reminds residents, “If you receive a deed solicitation notice, please contact the Registry’s Customer Service Center immediately at (781) 461-6101 or by email at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org. Additionally, if you desire a copy of your property deed, you can also contact the Registry’s Customer Service Center or come by the Registry of Deeds office hours that are held in all of our Norfolk County communities.”
The Register’s segment with consumer reporter Ryan is also available for viewing on Channel 7’s website by accessing the following online link: http://whdh.com/7-investigates/hank-investigates/hank-investigates-deceptive-deeds/.
Register O’Donnell concluded, “I want to thank Channel 7 and Hank Phillippi Ryan for spreading the word about this unethical behavior being carried out against not only Norfolk County homeowners, but homeowners across Massachusetts. From my perspective, this is nothing but a scam. As the word is spread, hopefully more people will become aware of this type of scam.”
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is located at 649 High Street in Dedham. The Registry is a resource for homeowners, title examiners, mortgage lenders, municipalities and others with a need for secure, accurate, accessible land record information. All land record research information can be found on the Registry’s website www.norfolkdeeds.org. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Registry of Deeds Customer Service Center via telephone at (781) 461-6101, or email us at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.