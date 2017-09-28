In the October 2017 print edition
Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Senator Fattman Focusing on Bellingham Issues - Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM
Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton) has been Bellingham’s state senator for three years. The former Sutton Selectman recently provided details of several bills and initiatives he has filed... Read More »
Ron’s Barber Shop Passes to Next Generation - Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM
Ron Godfrey, described by his daughter as the "mayor" of Bellingham, recently retired after 30 years of talking politics, dispensing advice, receiving gifts, and, wait for it, cutting hair. Read More »
What You Should Know about Sewers before Town Meeting - Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM
Article 10 on the October 11 Special Town Meeting warrant proposes the expansion of town sewers to a portion of the Wethersfield neighborhood. Read this article before you vote. Read More »
Five BHS Musicians Selected for Liberty Tour of Europe - Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM
Five students from Bellingham's music program auditioned and were accepted as members of the Liberty European Tour along with BHS music teacher, Marie Forte. Read More »
BHS Hall of Fame Effort Takes Major Steps Forward - Sep 28, 2017 06:00AM
The effort to start an athletic hall of fame at Bellingham High is off and running after the adopting of bylaws and the naming of a selection committee. Read More »
October 2017