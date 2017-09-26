Ken’s October Quiz: The Players, Coaches & Teams of Autumn
Sep 26, 2017 02:00PM ● Published by Kenneth Hamwey
Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey
The fall season at Bellingham High is in full swing but, at the blink of an eye, winter will be arriving and the teams of autumn will be on a back burner. Here’s a quiz that deals with the boys and girls and the men and women of autumn. Try your luck at this quiz that tests your knowledge of players, coaches and teams, past and present.
- Peter Lacasse coaches Bellingham’s cross-country and track teams. He previously coached track at a nearby school. Can you name it?
- True or false. Bellingham’s football team has always played Norton on Thanksgiving.
- Name the three goalies who led Bellingham to its three state titles in field hockey.
- Who is Bellingham’s all-time scoring leader in field hockey?
- True or false. Bellingham High’s varsity girls soccer program has never had a team qualify for tournament play.
- Bob Elster is the boys varsity soccer coach, but he previously coached another varsity sport at Bellingham High. Name the sport.
- Len Gosselin is the girls varsity soccer coach. He, like Elster, coached another varsity team at BHS. Name the team.
- Who was the last male head coach to direct a Bellingham High field hockey team?
- Name Bellingham High’s current golf coach.
- There’s only one fall sport at BHS that’s played indoors. Name the sport.
ANSWER
- Attleboro High
- False
- Lisa Payne, Lisa Ward and Erica Yeaton
- Brenna Elliott
- True
- Volleyball
- Boys soccer
- Mike Pizzi
- Brian DeDentro
- Volleyball