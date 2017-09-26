Valley Tech Friends of Rachel Club Announces October Charity Dinner
Sep 26, 2017 01:16PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Each all-you-can-eat dinner is held on a Thursday evening and consists of a themed buffet, dessert, and beverage. Following are the two remaining dates, themes, and charitable causes that have been selected for the fall 2017 series of fundraising dinners:
- November 9 - Roast Turkey dinner to benefit My One Wish
- December 7 - Pot Roast dinner to benefit Shriner’s Hospital
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Dinner seatings are scheduled every half hour from 5 to 6:30 PM. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Call Dawn Dubois at 508-529-7758, ext. 2143, to book your reservation.
The BVT Friends of Rachel Club was formed by a group of students who were inspired by a Rachel’s Challenge program presentation made during the 2010-11 school year. The program is named after Rachel Scott, who was the first person killed during the horrific massacre at Columbine High School in 1999. Her acts of kindness and compassion coupled with the contents of her personal diaries have become the foundation for the life-changing program which has had a profound effect on Valley Tech students. The Friends of Rachel Club formed as a means for the students to perpetuate the program’s positive message by practicing random acts of kindness.
