Snack Smarter with Dairy

Aug 08, 2017 10:40AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today Family Features Food, Family Features

Americans are snacking more and more these days, with the average person consuming 25 percent of daily calories in the form of snacks. This school year, aim for an A-plus in nutrition by snacking smarter on nutrient-rich dairy products.



Snacking goes hand-in-hand with dairy products since they are a tasty, convenient and cost-effective way to fuel up throughout the day. There are a variety of grab-and-go milk, cheese and yogurt products that provide portable nutrition.

What’s more, dairy packs a nutritious punch. Together, milk, cheese and yogurt provide nine essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, an important nutrient to include in snacks since it helps you feel fuller longer.

Boost your snacking IQ with these smart tips:

Add dairy to your favorite treats for a well-rounded snack. Pair cheese sticks with fresh fruit, such as an apple, pear or grapes. Reach for cheese cubes and whole-grain crackers when you want something savory. Or dip strawberries in yogurt for a tasty, sweet treat. For a kid-friendly snack, make it hands-on fun by creating colorful fruit and cheese kabobs.

Flavored milk provides the same nine essential nutrients as unflavored milk. The only difference is the addition of flavorings and minimal amounts of sugar, which can lead to improved consumption, especially among children.

Whip up a dairy-based smoothie made for an on-the-go snack or create your own yogurt parfait, such as this flavorful recipe that combines favorites like peanut butter and bananas in a deliciously refreshing treat.

For more tips and recipes to help you snack smarter, and for stories about dairy farm families and where dairy foods come from, visit MidwestDairy.com.

Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Yogurt Parfait

Recipe courtesy of the Midwest Dairy Council

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup nonfat, light vanilla yogurt

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

4 pretzel twists, crumbled (about 1 tablespoon)

1 banana, sliced

In small bowl, mix yogurt and peanut butter together. In separate bowl, toss walnuts and pretzels together. In tall glass, build parfait. Layer 1/2 cup yogurt, half of banana slices and 1 tablespoon of walnut/pretzel mixture. Repeat layers. Serve immediately.

Rainbow Fruit and Cheese Kabobs

Recipe courtesy of the Midwest Dairy Council

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

8 wooden skewers

6 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into 18 cubes

1/2 cup strawberries, halved

1/2 cup cantaloupe, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1/2 cup pineapple, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 kiwi, peeled and cut into 6 pieces

1/4 cup blueberries

6 purple grapes

Thread each skewer with one piece of cheese, one strawberry half, one cantaloupe cube, one pineapple cube, another piece of cheese, one piece of kiwi, two blueberries, one grape and another piece of cheese. Repeat pattern with remaining skewers.

