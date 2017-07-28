In the August 2017 print edition
Jul 28, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Sports, County+State, In Print, Business, Municipal, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools
In any event, the August issue of the Bellingham Bulletin is chock full of original articles from our talented staff of writers, including lots of coverage of the summer reading program, events at the senior center and more. Below are just some of the highlights from this issue. (NOTE: If you want to skip to the PDF file and read the entire print edition, simply scroll down below the highlights, and click in the center of the box containing the newspaper icon.)
I would be remiss if I failed to remind our readers to please make every effort to support local businesses, in particular those who advertise in the Bulletin; as a non-subscription paper, those are the only operating funds we receive. (Even if you don’t end up buying anything, please let them know you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin.) These local businesses contribute to the well-being of the community in ways too numerous to mention. Also, if you haven’t done so already, please “like” our Facebook page for updates (you can do that right here in the Facebook widget on the right). Thanks--enjoy the remaining summer!
COMMUNITY
Calderiso Receives Humanitarian Award from MA - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
At its annual Volunteer Appreciation Night on June 22, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), MA Chapter, awarded Tom Calderiso of Bellingham the Dr. Cynthia Lucero Humanitarian Award. Read More »
Blackstone Valley Walking Tour Benefits from SNETT Improvements - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
Bellingham was recently graced with a visit from the MA/BV Walking Tour, a group of folk musicians who spend two weeks each summer hiking from one town to the next, this year on the SNETT. Read More »
SPORTS
Vizakis Selected as Milford High's Football Coach - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
Anthony Vizakis is Milford High’s new head football coach...He readily admits that his passion for athletics, and football specifically, stems from his early days in Bellingham youth sports. Read More »
Red Sox Nation Alive & Well at Bellingham Senior Center - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
Fifty years ago the Red Sox began the franchise turnaround that gave the team momentum over the years to eventually break its World Series win drought in 2004. Herb Crehan talks with... Read More »
BUSINESS
Dean Bank Announces Promotions - Jul 31, 2017 02:00AM
Kevin R. Goffe, President and CEO of Dean Bank, has announced several promotions. Jennifer Hurst has been named as the bank’s new main office/Franklin Branch Manager Read More »
SENIORS
Don’t Be a Victim of Identify Theft - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
Fraud in the United States is a five-billion-dollar-a-year industry. Are you unwittingly contributing to it?...Two experts on identity theft presented ways to safeguard personal information. Read More »
MUNICIPAL
Selectmen Offer Views on Development, Taxes & Budgets - Jul 31, 2017 06:00AM
The Board of Selectmen, led by chair Mike Soter and vice chair Dan Spencer, is rolling up its sleeves to address Bellingham’s long-term financial stability in “one of the toughest budget... Read More »
In the August 2017 print edition...(click "Esc" to exit full-screen mode)
In the August 2017 print edition