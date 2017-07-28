Wagner’s Approach to Planning Is Hands-On
Jul 28, 2017
Just a few months after moving in, Wagner noticed vendors walking by his house and people setting up chairs across the street. Puzzled at first, John and Allison then realized a parade was about to go by. Now, they make it an event. “This year we had friends over with their children so they could experience the parade and the pride of Bellingham like we do.”
As a Financial Representative and Associate with Robert Fine & Associates in Framingham, Wagner has built his business on the foundation of” protecting what matters most to my clients.” “This career suits me. I enjoy spending time with people and helping them to build a strategy for wealth.”
Wagner specializes in providing a hands-on approach to every aspect of a client’s planning needs. With the resources available to him at Robert Fine & Associates, John can partner with experts in all fields. “Clients face challenges as well as blessing in so many different forms,” Wagner adds. “My job is to take what may come and guide them so they are both prepared and excited for the future.”
His community orientation shows up in his support of Toys for Tots, Wounded Warrior Project, and The Jimmy Fund. He is very generous with his charitable interests in the form of financial resources and the giving of his time.
His company’s generous support of The Jimmy Fund is one of the things that stood out to John when he was asked to join Robert Fine & Associates.
“We are truly excited John chose to join our firm,” said Randy Fine, President of Robert Fine & Associates. “He exemplifies the character, drive and passion to serve that have been staples of our culture for the past 45 years.”
“The core of what I do is to put the individual, family or business first and make the goal of building wealth a reality.”
One of Wagner’s first clients called him recently to thank him. “You helped me pay for my honeymoon,” she said. “A plan we had put in place just six years ago, when she was only 22, gave her the funds she needed to pay for that trip to Aruba,” said Wagner. “That’s what’s so rewarding about the work I do.”
You can contact John Wagner, LUTCF at Robert Fine & Associates by calling 508-277-5764 or emailing jwagner@robertfineassociates.com.
Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. Robert Fine & Associates is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. (2017-43639 Exp. 7/2019)
