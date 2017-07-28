Calderiso Receives Humanitarian Award from MA
Bellingham resident Tom Calderiso
According to the online dictionary Wiki, Sherpas are highly regarded as elite mountaineers and experts in the Himalayan region. Today, the term is used by foreigners to refer to almost any guide or climbing supporter, and has become a slang term for a guide or mentor in other situations.
Tom, who is dedicated and passionate about helping others and is an expert hiker, has been involved with LLS and the Team in Training (TNT) program in hike events. He has already completed hiking the forty-eight 4,000-foot mountains in NH in both summer and winter and sixty-five of the top sixty-seven 4,000-foot peaks in New England. This past year he was the coach for the LLS Climb 2 Cure Team, which conquered Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa. With his support, advice, and training, they were all well prepared and ready for the challenge. The team raised nearly $60,000 for LLS.
“I try to do good things in my life and set a good example for my kids. Apparently, my impact on others was far greater than I ever anticipated. I don't do this for the glory—I like to keep a low profile. So yes, I was extremely humbled,” said Calderiso.
You can help too, by volunteering for the LLS. More than one million Americans are battling blood cancers, and every four minutes a new patient is diagnosed in the U.S. Volunteering at LLS is a great way for community members to put their talents and energy to work helping these patients and their families.
Founded in 1949, the LLS (www.LLS.org) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. Their mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
