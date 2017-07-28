Dean Bank Announces Promotions



Jul 28, 2017 02:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, Business, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community

Franklin main office/branch manager Jennifer Hurst

Kevin R. Goffe, President and CEO of Dean Bank, has announced the following promotions.

Jennifer Hurst of Woonsocket, RI (pictured right), has been named as the bank’s new main office/Franklin Branch Manager. A graduate of the Northbridge High School, she brings 12 years of experience to her new role, having been a Dean Bank employee since 2005. Prior to joining Dean Bank, she worked for CVS and served in both supervisory and tech roles there.

Ashley Young of Bellingham has been promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of the main office/Franklin Branch. A graduate of both Bellingham High School and the Community College of Rhode Island, Ashley has been employed by the bank for the past 2 years and has held a variety of positions over that time. She brings more than 5 years of retail experience to the role, having held a similar position at Donna Karan New York.

Lauren Pace of Cumberland, RI, has been promoted to Assistant Manager of Dean Bank’s Mendon Branch. Lauren attended Rhode Island College after graduating from Cumberland High School and has worked for Dean Bank for the past 2- 1/2 years. Ms. Pace also brings strong retail experience to her new role, having held supervisory positions at KB Toys, GameStop and Verizon Wireless.

Goffe noted, “Jennifer, Ashley and Lauren’s experience in the industry and their ties to local communities we serve will continue to complement the professional team we have in place. These three professionals are sure to add a positive dimension to our institution and its customers. We congratulate them all and wish them continued success in their careers at Dean Bank.”

Dean Bank, founded in 1889, is a Massachusetts state-chartered, mutually owned institution with assets approaching $290 million. The bank has offices located in Franklin, Blackstone, Bellingham, and Mendon. As a member of both the FDIC and the SIF, the bank’s deposits are insured in full.







In the August 2017 print edition Dean Bank Franklin