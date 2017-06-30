Perhaps You Can Buy Happiness—at Sandy’s Chill Spot!

Jun 30, 2017 04:20PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, Business, Life+Leisure, Today, Community

Customers line up to receive happiness… in the form of Sandy’s delicious, farm-fresh, mostly-organic, hand-scooped ice cream.

Sandy's Is #1!



You can’t buy happiness, but as Nancy Pinheiro, owner of Sandy’s Chill Spot in Bellingham, quickly adds, “You can buy ice cream.”As we move into the warm summer months, Sandy’s customers are clearly pleased. So much so, they have voted the ice cream parlor at 800 Pulaski Boulevard #1 in Bellingham and #1 in Blackstone in the Wicked Local Readers’ Choice Awards for 2017.The awards, published at the end of June, also honor Sandy’s Chill Spot with the 2017 Silver Regional Favorite award, ranking Sandy’s Chill Spot #2 for ice cream parlors.

Opened in 2012, Sandy’s offers 35+ flavors of hard ice cream, 80 flavors of soft ice cream, and a full grill menu. Relatively new to the menu is Fish n’ Chips, served only on Fridays. “Everything has to be fresh,” says Ms. Pinheiro (right), adding that the fish comes from a local seafood market and is purchased that morning.



All of Sandy’s hard ice cream is hormone free and antibiotics free. The ice cream is always fresh, served no more than three weeks after it was manufactured by a local dairy farm.

