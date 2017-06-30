Skip to main content

In the July 2017 Print Edition

Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Sports, County+State, In Print, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools

In the July 2017 print edition...

The July issue features a number of interesting articles from our contributing writers, as well as the usual useful information for those living and raising families in Bellingham, from school children to senior citizens.

Below are some highlights from the print edition, and below that you can click on the newspaper icon to view a PDF file of the July issue in its entirety.

Following are some highlights from the latest issue.
DPW Director Don DiMartino left with Town Administrator Denis Fraine

Bellingham Road Projects Getting Underway - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

Summer's here and that’s a definite signal that roadwork in Bellingham is in high gear or about to get underway very soon in others. Read Ken Hamwey's Municipal Spotlight to find out where. Read More » 

 

Sarah Edwards and BHS coach Peter Lacasse after a successful 2016 event

Edwards 10th in Steeplechase Event at NCAA Meet - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

Sarah Edwards, who set 16 school records at Bellingham and became a high school All-American, ended her freshman year at Virginia Tech on a positive note in an event that's new for her. Read More » 

 

Kristen receives her award from NSTA President Dr Mary Gromko

Kristen Fleury Wins Prestigious National Award from NSTA - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

It appears that Bellingham native Kristen Fleury has found her niche in life. Fleury, who graduated from BHS and then BU worked in business, then decided in 2015 to become a teacher. Read More » 

 

Bellinghams Jean Weidman Bradley with her father Bob Weidman

Honor Flight Races Against Time to Say “Thanks” to WWII Vets - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

Franklin WWII veteran Al Lewis and Korean War veteran Bob Weidman recently traveled together on an Honor Flight from Logan Airport to Washington DC Read More » 

 

Stacia Szuflicki looks great for 101

Bellingham’s Szuflicki Reaches the Age of 101 - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

Long-time Bellingham resident Stacia Szuflicki recently celebrated her 101st birthday, most of those years spent living in Bellingham. She recently met with us at the Lydia Taft House... Read More » 

 

Bulletin Sports Editor Ken Hamwey

Ken’s Quiz: The Canestrari Connection - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM

Bellingham High has had its share of athletes who followed their parents and became part of a father-son or mother-daughter combination or some other combination of the two. Read More » 

July 2017 print edition of the Bellingham Bulletin

In the July 2017 Print Edition

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Historical Commission

    07/03/2017
    06:00PM

    monthly meeting of the Bellingham Historical Commission

  • Adult Book Discussion Group

    07/03/2017
    06:30PM

    Come and discuss the latest books with other adults at the Bellingham Public Library's monthly bo...

  • Friends of the Bellingham Public Library

    07/03/2017
    07:00PM

    Monthly meeting of the support group for the public library. Open to new members. Cost is just $1...

  • DateSpeare!

    07/14/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Are you searching for your Romeo, your Cleopatra, your Benedick, or your Rosalind? Do you enjoy...

  • Summer Shakespeare Workshops!

    07/18/2017
    07:00PM

    Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project is thrilled to be presenting a series of exciting workshops th...

  • Finance Committee Meeting

    07/24/2017
    07:00PM

    Monthly meeting of the Bellingham Finance Committee

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

