In the July 2017 print edition...

Bellingham Road Projects Getting Underway - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
Summer's here and that’s a definite signal that roadwork in Bellingham is in high gear or about to get underway very soon in others. Read Ken Hamwey's Municipal Spotlight to find out where. Read More »
Edwards 10th in Steeplechase Event at NCAA Meet - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
Sarah Edwards, who set 16 school records at Bellingham and became a high school All-American, ended her freshman year at Virginia Tech on a positive note in an event that's new for her. Read More »
Kristen Fleury Wins Prestigious National Award from NSTA - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
It appears that Bellingham native Kristen Fleury has found her niche in life. Fleury, who graduated from BHS and then BU worked in business, then decided in 2015 to become a teacher. Read More »
Honor Flight Races Against Time to Say “Thanks” to WWII Vets - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
Franklin WWII veteran Al Lewis and Korean War veteran Bob Weidman recently traveled together on an Honor Flight from Logan Airport to Washington DC Read More »
Bellingham’s Szuflicki Reaches the Age of 101 - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
Long-time Bellingham resident Stacia Szuflicki recently celebrated her 101st birthday, most of those years spent living in Bellingham. She recently met with us at the Lydia Taft House... Read More »
Ken’s Quiz: The Canestrari Connection - Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM
Bellingham High has had its share of athletes who followed their parents and became part of a father-son or mother-daughter combination or some other combination of the two. Read More »
