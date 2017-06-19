Kuros's "Share the Love" Drive Reaches Successful Conclusion

Jun 19, 2017 05:38PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Today, Community

Shown (L-R): Lisa Quintiliani Bousbouras, Community Relations Director for Veterans Inc.; Vincent J. Perrone, President/CEO of Veterans, Inc.; Kevin Kuros, State Representative; and Amanda Copeland, Legislative Aide for Rep. Kuros

Valentine's Day is a distant memory at this point, but Rep. Kevin Kuros (R-Uxbridge) recently completed his inaugural "Share the Love" donation drive for Veterans Inc., which he began in February. The drive involved Rep. Kuros' office placing large yellow boxes in each library of the 8th Worcester District to collect clothing, footwear, toiletries and other much needed items for our veterans in need. The "Share the Love" drive was extremely successfully due to the amazing generosity of the residents of Bellingham, Blackstone, Millville, and Uxbridge. A total of 23 boxes and bags were dropped off at the Veterans Inc. headquarters in Worcester, from where they will be distributed to disadvantaged veterans throughout the area. The tremendous support from the community on this project truly shows how supported Veterans are in the 8th Worcester District."With Valentine's Day being celebrated in February, we wanted to do something so that our needy veterans know they are loved and respected for their service to our Country," said Rep. Kuros. "Based on the success of the drive this year, I look forward to making this an annual drive. Thank you to everyone who donated or otherwise helped, particularly the libraries that agreed to act as drop-off locations for the donations." While the "Share the Love" drive may have ended in February, anyone interested in helping our struggling veterans can make a donation directly to Veterans Inc. located on 69 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605. Their number is (800) 482-2565. As always, if you are a veteran in need, or know someone who may need help, do not hesitate to contact Representative Kuros’ Office at (774) 495-0538 or email his legislative aide Amanda Copeland at Amanda.Copeland@mahouse.gov.