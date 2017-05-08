Skip to main content

Bench Dedicated to Late Selectman Jerald Mayhew

May 08, 2017 10:28AM, Published by Kenneth Hamwey, Categories: MUNICIPAL, Life+Leisure, Today, Community

Shown (front, L-R) are Mayhew's grown children -- Dan, Julie & Bob, and (back L-R) his grandchildren -- Peter, Brian, Emily, Cassidy and Megan.

A plaque and photo honoring the late Jerry Mayhew, who served Bellingham as a Selectman, Assessor and Park Commissioner, were on display at a ceremony held on May 6 in the Arcand Room at Bellingham’s Municipal Center. On hand were his adult children and his grandchildren. Look for more photos in the June issue of the Bellingham Bulletin.

