Annual Town Election Vote Details Are In
May 05, 2017
There was no contest for positions on the Board of Library Trustees or for the 1-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, so those automatically went to the individuals who ran. Laura Howard and Rebekah Tracy will serve as Library Trustees; Michael Connor and Cynthia McNulty will serve for 1 year as Selectmen.
Click on the PDF above to view precinct-by-precinct election results.