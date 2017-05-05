Annual Town Election Vote Details Are In



It may be old-ish news, but here are the details from the recent town election: Soter and Martinis are back in their Selectmen's seats, and O'Connell, Jr., is back on the Planning Board; Colombo defeated Cartier for a seat on the School Committee; the rest is history.



There was no contest for positions on the Board of Library Trustees or for the 1-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, so those automatically went to the individuals who ran. Laura Howard and Rebekah Tracy will serve as Library Trustees; Michael Connor and Cynthia McNulty will serve for 1 year as Selectmen.



Click on the PDF above to view precinct-by-precinct election results.



