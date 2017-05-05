Skip to main content

Annual Town Election Vote Details Are In

May 05, 2017 10:32AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: MUNICIPAL, Today, Community

Bellingham Municipal Ctr., 10 Mechanic St.

Attached PDFs

It may be old-ish news, but here are the details from the recent town election: Soter and Martinis are back in their Selectmen's seats, and O'Connell, Jr., is back on the Planning Board; Colombo defeated Cartier for a seat on the School Committee; the rest is history.

There was no contest for positions on the Board of Library Trustees or for the 1-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, so those automatically went to the individuals who ran. Laura Howard and Rebekah Tracy will serve as Library Trustees; Michael Connor and Cynthia McNulty will serve for 1 year as Selectmen.

Click on the PDF above to view precinct-by-precinct election results.

Brllingham Municipal Center

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Bellingham Bulletin