Fattman Announces the Municipal ADA Improvement Grant Program
Apr 27, 2017 08:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, MUNICIPAL
BOSTON- State Senator Ryan Fattman (R-Webster) has announced the Massachusetts Office of Disability’s Municipal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Improvement Grant Program application and selection process. Eligible applicants include any Massachusetts city, town, special purpose district and/or regional governmental organization-- this is inclusive of the Senator’s district of Worcester and Norfolk. Grants of up to $250,000 will be awarded to successful applicants.
“The district of Worcester and Norfolk has a great opportunity to create a positive impact for its citizens,” Senator Fattman said. “I strongly encourage each eligible applicant to consider applying for the grant and continue to improve access for persons with disabilities.”
Grants will support capital improvements specifically dedicated to improving programmatic access and/or removing barriers encountered by persons with disabilities in facilities throughout the Commonwealth. They will be awarded to projects that demonstrate real, positive impact on persons with disabilities. Some examples include ramps, elevators, communication access devices, power lifts and Limited Use/Limited Applications (LULAs), etc.
The following is information about the Application Process and Deadline:
Year 1 Application Process ends on June 30, 2017.
The Grant Overview Meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2017 from 10am-11am at 1 Ashburton Place, Room 1306 in Boston. The Massachusetts Office of Disability will answer any questions regarding the grant program.
Priority for grant funding are given to municipalities that have signed, or are willing to sign, a Community Compact (CC), and communities that have selected the “Public Accessibility Best Practice” option will also be providing priority attention.
Planning Grants will be available to applicants that have not yet met the Administrative Requirements set forth in Title II of the ADA and do not have Self-Evaluation or Transition Plans.
Note, that all Year 1 FY17 grants must be submitted by hard copy. For more information regarding instructions and documents please visit out grant program webpage at www.mass.gov/mod/adagrant . If you have any other questions feel free to reach out to Jessica Roey, Jessica.Roey@masenate.gov.