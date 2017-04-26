Mount St. Charles Academy Invites Prospective Students to Take the Entrance Exam on May 6
Apr 26, 2017 02:09PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Sports, MUNICIPAL, Life+Leisure, Today, Community, Schools
Mount Saint Charles Academy
To take the exam, there is a $30 application fee. For more information and to apply online, students and parents can visit www.mountsaintcharles.org/exam. They can also contact Mr. O'Neill, Director of Admissions, at 401-769-0310 x137 or via email at oneillj@mtstcharles.org. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Prospective Mount families are also invited to the Academy to take a tour on Tuesday mornings at 8:15 am. Appointments are not necessary. They can stop by for a quick visit, when school is in session, to ask questions and to see the school in action! They will be on their way by 9am.
In the tradition of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, Mount is Saint Charles Academy is a private, Catholic, college preparatory 6th -12th grade academy committed to academic excellence, moral values, and well-rounded students. Our commitment to caring means that each and every student is known, valued, and treasured.