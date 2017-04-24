BVT Leo Club Invites Public to Participate in May 8 Charity Walk
Apr 24, 2017, Published by Pamela Johnson
Created by the members of the BVT Leo Club, an offshoot of the Mendon Lions, the Walk for Sight is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on the BVT track at 65 Pleasant Street in Upton. Registration will take place from 8:15-8:45 a.m. The Walk for Sight will benefit the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund, which funds research related to the prevention and cure of eye-related diseases at Massachusetts institutions. The all-ages event will include snacks, refreshments, raffles, and prizes.
The Leo Club is accepting donation pledges as well as walk participants. Donation checks can be made out to “BVT Student Activities” with “Leo Club Walk for Sight” as the memo line. Checks are the only form of payment accepted for the walk. For more information, or to donate to the walk, please contact club advisor Elaine Hall at 508-615-2737 or at efdcl@comcast.net.
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of vigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
