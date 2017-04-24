May 1 Tax Deadline Looms



Apr 24, 2017 10:42AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Today, Community

Bellingham Municipal Ctr., 10 Mechanic St.

Real estate and personal property tax bills, issued April 1, 2017, have been mailed for the fourth quarter. Full and final payment of 2017 taxes is due no later than Monday, May 1. Interest at the rate of 14% per annum will accrue on overdue payments from the due date until payment is made. Pink demand notices will be sent to property owners with past due tax balances after May 2, 2017.



There are many ways to pay your tax bill. Cash and checks are accepted at the collector’s office, located in the Municipal Center, located at 10 Mechanic St; checks and money orders may be mailed to P.O. Box 204, Bellingham, MA 02019, or delivered directly to the office, or put in the drop box located in the Municipal Center driveway. Check payments may also be sent to PO Box 981021, Boston, MA, but must include the “remit” portion of bill. Online payments can be made by using the link on the town website. For more information, contact the collector’s office by phone at 508-657-2848, or by email at collector @bellinghamma.org.Write your article here...



Bellingham Tax Collectgor