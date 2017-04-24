May 1 Tax Deadline Looms
Apr 24, 2017 10:42AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Today, Community
Bellingham Municipal Ctr., 10 Mechanic St.
There are many ways to pay your tax bill. Cash and checks are accepted at the collector's office, located in the Municipal Center, located at 10 Mechanic St; checks and money orders may be mailed to P.O. Box 204, Bellingham, MA 02019, or delivered directly to the office, or put in the drop box located in the Municipal Center driveway. Check payments may also be sent to PO Box 981021, Boston, MA, but must include the "remit" portion of bill. Online payments can be made by using the link on the town website. For more information, contact the collector's office by phone at 508-657-2848, or by email at collector @bellinghamma.org.