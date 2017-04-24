Skip to main content

May 1 Tax Deadline Looms

Apr 24, 2017 10:42AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Today, Community

Bellingham Municipal Ctr., 10 Mechanic St.

Real estate and personal property tax bills, issued April 1, 2017, have been mailed for the fourth quarter. Full and final payment of 2017 taxes is due no later than Monday, May 1.  Interest at the rate of 14% per annum will accrue on overdue payments from the due date until payment is made. Pink demand notices will be sent to property owners with past due tax balances after May 2, 2017.
 
There are many ways to pay your tax bill. Cash and checks are accepted at the collector’s office, located in the Municipal Center, located at 10 Mechanic St; checks and money orders may be mailed to P.O. Box 204, Bellingham, MA 02019, or delivered directly to the office, or put in the drop box located in the Municipal Center driveway. Check payments may also be sent  to PO Box 981021, Boston, MA, but must include the “remit” portion of bill. Online payments can be made by using the link on the town website. For more information, contact the collector’s office by phone at 508-657-2848, or by email at collector @bellinghamma.org.Write your article here...

Bellingham Tax Collectgor

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Allstate Jim Richardson

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Bellingham Bulletin