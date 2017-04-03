Women of Today Plan Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser
Apr 03, 2017 01:10PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, Community, Schools
The BWOT are asking local businesses to participate--you'll get free publicity and foot traffic to check out your place of business. Be a stop on the hunt, have a team of employees participate, or donate a prize for the winners. All businesses must contact the BWOT by April 15th to be added to the hunt list.
If you are interested in taking part in this event as a business or team, contact the BWOT through their Facebook page, facebook.com/BellingamWomenofToday, web site sites.google.com/view/BWOT or email bwotevents@hotmail.com. Team fee payment will be available through PayPal on our Facebook Event page, website, or send payment to BWOT, PO Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019.
There will be a special rate of $20 per team available at BWOT’s Muffins with the Easter Bunny, on April 1st, 9-11:30 am, in St. Blaise Church Hall.