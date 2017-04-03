Skip to main content

Women of Today Plan Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

Apr 03, 2017 01:10PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, Community, Schools

"Get to Know Your Town" is the name of the scavenger hunt that the Bellingham Woman of Today (BWOT) are planning as a fundraiser, set for Sunday May 7.  The hunt will begin on the Bellingham Town Common, with registration from 10 am-12 pm.  Teams of 3-5 people can register for a fee of $25 per team; registered teams may pick up their packets at that time, and have 2 hours to find as many items as possible.  The list will include clues to locations throughout town, trivia, finding artifacts and taking photos.  Each item has corresponding points based on difficultly; prizes--including gift cards from local stores, restaurants, and businesses--will be awarded to the teams who score the most points. The day will conclude with a small festival on the town common, until 4 pm.
 
The BWOT are asking local businesses to participate--you'll get free publicity and foot traffic to check out your place of business.  Be a stop on the hunt, have a team of employees participate, or donate a prize for the winners. All businesses must contact the BWOT by April 15th to be added to the hunt list.
 
If you are interested in taking part in this event as a business or team, contact the BWOT through their Facebook page, facebook.com/BellingamWomenofToday, web site sites.google.com/view/BWOT or email bwotevents@hotmail.com.  Team fee payment will be available through PayPal on our Facebook Event page, website, or send payment to BWOT, PO Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019.
 
There will be a special rate of $20 per team available at BWOT’s Muffins with the Easter Bunny, on April 1st, 9-11:30 am, in St. Blaise Church Hall.



It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Rabies Clinic

    04/22/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Bellingham/Franklin Rabies Clinic Saturday, April 22, 2017 9AM-Noon Animal Control 15 Public ...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Allstate Jim Richardson

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Bellingham Bulletin