Bellingham Library Announces April News & Events

Mar 30, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, County+State, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools

Children’s Room Carpeting Project

Friends of the Library Book Sale

“Enlighten Bellingham”

April’s Program Theme - Recyling

Bellingham Senior Center, Tuesday, April 4, at 11 am. All are welcome, no registration necessary.

Bellingham High School Library, Thursday, April 6, at 2 pm. Encourage your 8th—12th graders to register at the school library.

Monday, April 3, at 3 pm and 6:30 pm

Saturday, April 22, at 10 am and 3 pm

Wednesday, April 26, at 6 pm

Scheduled Events

Recycle It Right! — On Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 pm, join representatives from Republic Services, Bellingham’s trash contractor, for a presentation and discussion on effective recycling. Registration preferred but not necessary.

Recycling for Kids — After school on Tuesdays in April (2:45–3:45 pm) for grades 4-9.

The Recycled Rhythm Program — On Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 pm, Vic & Sticks will present this fast-paced family music show focusing on the importance of recycling. Registration is required.

Fun with Boxes — Thursday, April 20, at 2:30 pm, for any age. The Community Room will be filled with boxes and tape—what can you create? Let’s see how many ways we can recycle cardboard!! Please register if you can make it.

Charles River Cleanup Day — Charles River Watershed Association’s annual cleanup, Saturday, April 29, 9 am–12 pm. See library website for details on how to register.

You’re a Poet (and you didn’t even know it)—Monday, April 3, at 4:15 pm, for aspiring poets/writers in elementary school and up. We’re celebrating National Poetry Month by sharing some favorite poems (especially from Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky) and also writing some poems of our own. Please register!

Peppa Pig Party—Thursday, April 6, at 4 pm. Peppa Pig fans of all ages, join us for all sorts of Peppa Pig fun. Please register.

Easter Egg Hunt—Saturday, April 8. Stop by any time, 10 am-12 pm, for an Easter Egg Hunt, to meet the Easter Bunny, and to enjoy a bunch of other activities. Sponsored by Real Living Realty Group. No registration necessary.

A Very Bunny Story Time—Monday, April 10, at 10:30 am (best for ages 2-5). This story time will be all about bunnies, including stories and a craft. Please register.

Bunny Crafts—Monday, April 10, at 4 pm (for ages 4 and up). Make a variety of bunny crafts while enjoying some Bugs Bunny cartoons. Please register.

Remember the Titanic—Thursday, April 13, at 4 pm (for Titanic fans in elementary school and up (younger siblings who are good listeners are also welcome). We will read a Titanic story, do some Titanic activities, and have a general discussion about the famous ship. Please register.

Picnic Stories on the Common—Starting Wednesday, April 19, at 12:30 pm, weather permitting (for families). Bring your picnic blanket and lunch and join us behind the gazebo at the Town Common for 45 minutes of music, stories, and games/activities. No registration necessary during school vacation week; just drop by.

Genealogy Program—Monday, April 24, at 6:30 pm. The American-French Genealogical Society, based in Woonsocket, RI, will present a genealogy program to help you get started researching your family tree, no matter what nationality you are. They will explain the numerous resources they have that are available to the public. Please register. Note: the Friends of the Bellingham Library will have passes to the Genealogical Society available by the time of this program. Each pass will admit 1 person free-of-charge to the Genealogical Society and allow the use of its resources.

Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, at 5 and 5:45 pm. Would you like a personal introduction to resources available at the library? Do you need more time with a librarian than you can get over the phone or if you just walk in? Book a Librarian sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer, tablet, email or the Internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching a topic; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; business, nonprofit or genealogy help; or other topics that you define. Please register.

Cartwheel Book Awards Committee Members Wanted!

Ongoing Events for Children

Mondays at 2:30–4 pm, Mondays in the Middle, for students in grades 4-7 only. Drop by the Community Room after school for video games, board games, laptops, and homework.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:05 and 10:50 am, Ring-A-Ding, for ages 0-5. Drop in. No class on April 7 or 28.

Tuesdays, at 1:15 and 4:15 pm, and Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 10:10 and 11 am: Alphabits. Please register.

Tuesdays, at 11:35 am, and Wednesdays, at 9:35 am: Book Babies, for ages 0-23 months. Please register.

Tuesdays, 2:30–4 pm, Totally Awesome Tuesdays: for grades 4-7 only. Drop by after school; there will be video games, board games, laptops and more.

Wednesdays, 2:30–4 pm: Wednesday Crafternoons, for grades 4-7. Drop by for a craft after school. There’ll also be video games, board games, laptops and more. Meet friends for a fun afternoon. Drop in; no registration required.

Wednesdays, 4–5 pm, Lego Club, for all ages. Drop in.

Thursdays at 1:15 pm: Wild Things Story Time, for ages 3-5. This story time will feature a different wild animal each week, including 3-4 stories along with activities/a craft. Please register. No class April 27.

Fridays at 11:35 am and Saturdays at 10 am: Babygarten, for pre-walking babies and their caregivers. Babygarten believes that reading to babies is one of the most important components of child-rearing; it can contribute to virtually every aspect of growth and development. Most important, however, is the emotional bond that is nurtured by a reading ritual. Babygarten is an educational curriculum for caregivers and their babies from birth to toddlerhood. The classes teach parents how and why to read to babies. The classes involve songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and preliteracy skills. Please register one time for this six-week class. For more information about Babygarten, visit www.babygarten.com. No class April 7 and 8, or April 28 and 29.

Monday, April 24, at 4:15 pm: Magic School Bus, for ages 4-8. Each month, we will show a different Magic School Bus video and do a related experiment/craft/activity. Please register.

Events for Teens

Teen Room Activities (grades 6-12)—Looking for something to do after school? Stop by the Teen Room any school day, 2—5 pm, and 10:45 am on early-release days. Use computers, play on the WiiU and XBox One, play board games, and create craft projects with your friends. No program April 14–April 21.

Mother/Daughter Book Club—Monday, April 24 at 6:30 pm, for mothers and their daughters in grades 5–7. Looking for a way to bond? Join the library’s Mother/Daughter Book Club. Each month, a mother/daughter pair selects a book that the group will read. Check library website for details. Please register if this is your first time attending.

Events for Adults

Monday, April 3, at 3 pm and 6:30 pm: Book Discussion Group. New members welcome, drop in. From November through spring we offer the book discussion group in both an afternoon and an evening session. Pick the one that best meets your schedule.

Monday, April 3, at 7 pm: Friends of the Library Meeting.

Monday, April 10, at 6 pm: Coloring for Adults. Drop in.

Thursday, April 13, at 7 pm: Library Board of Trustees Meeting.

Thursdays, at 6:30 pm: Bellingham Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group. Drop in.

The Children’s Room Carpeting and Renovation project is moving forward. At Bulletin deadline, we were anticipating that it would close by April 1. In addition to new carpeting (funding approved at special town meeting in Oct. 2016) and a new shelving layout, we will also be updating the preschool play area with funds from a federal Library Services & Technology Act grant called “Mind in the Making.” There will be new furnishings, new educational toys, and a whole new look to the Children’s Room. We will update the library website with relevant information as the project proceeds.The members-only sale will be held on Friday, April 28, 4–7 pm. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 29, 9 am–3 pm. This will be a HUGE book sale. We were unable to have a fall sale because of the community room accident, so we have been stockpiling books for months. We will have thousands of books and an enormous selection of children’s books available. Most items will be $1 or less.The Friends will be looking for volunteers to assist with setup, breakdown and the sale itself. Keep an eye on the library website for details on how you can help!From March through September the library is offering a variety of programs for people of all ages in the community under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. We are one of six libraries—three in Massachusetts and three in Maine—that because of our science programming, were chosen as pilot libraries by The Maine State Library, The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine non-profit. The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities with engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community. We have chosen the topic of environmental literacy and will be offering programs on alternative energy, recycling and water resources.—Plastic Purge: How to Use Less Plastic, Eat Better, Keep Toxins Out of Your Body, and Help Save the Sea Turtles! written by Michael San Clements. Book talks and discussions throughout the month.(at the library):Are you between the ages of 9-12? Do you love to read books? Do you want your voice heard? Then we are looking for you to be a committee member for our very own Cartwheel Book Awards! This is the 5th year of the Cartwheel Book Awards, which is the Bellingham Library’s version of the Kids’ Choice Awards for Middle Grade Fiction.During the course of this calendar year, committee members will read the same ten books, which are selected by Mr. Steve and are published between May 2016 and April 2017. The books are selected for written quality, kid appeal, and genre diversity. After the committee member has read each of the ten books, s/he can vote for his/her favorites in six categories: Best Written, Favorite Book Cover, Favorite Male Character, Favorite Female Character, Best Ending, and Favorite Book.At the end of 2017, we will tally up the votes and contact the authors who won to ask them to send in acceptance speeches (many authors send in thank-you videos). In late January or February 2018, all the committee members and their families will attend the awards ceremony, where the kids will reveal the winners in each category and get to see the authors’ responses! A local producer will videotape the awards night and edit it into a TV show to preserve the memories of the evening. Please register for details.Hours: Monday—Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am–5 pm. Closed Sundays. Closed Monday, April 17, for the Patriots Day Holiday.