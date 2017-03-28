Skip to main content

Milford Federal Donates $3,500 for Student Transportation Vehicke Maintenance

Mar 28, 2017 11:06AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, Business, MUNICIPAL, Life+Leisure, Today, Community, Schools

Shown L-R: Whitinsville Branch Manager Kerstin Meyers, Supt-Director Dr. Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Sr. Vice President-Retail Banking Michael DiCicco, and Asst. Supt-Director/Principal Anthony Steele.

Blackstone Valley Tech recently accepted a $3,500 donation from the Milford Federal Savings and Loan Association to support the school’s student transportation vans. The vehicle, now adorned with the Milford Federal Savings and Loan Association logo, will transport students to job sites within the school’s 13-town district. Students’ technical skills are often utilized by district towns’ municipal buildings, public schools, and non-profit organization facilities.
 
The contribution from the Milford Federal Savings and Loan Association will provide the necessary funds to maintain the van for one year. The students in the Painting and Design Technologies program, under the leadership of instructor Thomas Lamont, developed and produced the vinyl decal before adhering it to the vans surface to showcase the bank’s sponsorship.
 
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.


