Fattman Announces Appointment to Six Committees
Mar 28, 2017 10:57AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, MUNICIPAL, Today, Community
“I am honored to be appointed to these committees and am looking forward to another productive year on Beacon Hill” said Senator Fattman. “I hope that these committees continue to be a strong resource in the Senate, and positively contribute to the legislative conversations that affect the Commonwealth.”
Joint Standing Committees include membership from both the House and the Senate and are essential to the effective operation of the Commonwealth. Appointment to a committee allows members to develop and enhance their knowledge of certain matters under their jurisdiction. Standing committees monitor governmental operations, identify issues suitable for legislative review, and recommend courses of action. There are currently 11 Senate Standing Committees and 27 Joint Standing Committees in the Massachusetts Legislature.
The six committees Senator Fattman will be a part of include:
- Senate Committee on Post Audit and Oversight
- Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure
- Joint Committee on Elder Affairs
- Joint Committee on Election Laws
- Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture
- Joint Committee on Revenue